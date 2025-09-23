What is Zoho? Not Microsoft or Google, Ashwini Vaishnaw uses 'Swadeshi' platform instead for…, it’s owned by…

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday announced that he is moving to Zoho, a homegrown platform for documents, spreadsheets and presentations. Sharing the update on social media platform X, he urged people to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products and services. “I am moving to Zoho -- our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations,” he wrote on X. “I urge all to join PM Narendra Modi’s call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services,” Vaishnaw added.

What is Zoho?

Zoho Corporation is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) company based in Chennai, India. Founded in 1996 by Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas, the company offers over 55 cloud-based tools for businesses, covering a wide range of functions such as email, accounting, HR, project management, customer relationship management (CRM), and more, helping organisations streamline their operations and boost productivity.

The company offers a suite of productivity tools under Zoho Workplace and Zoho Office Suite, including popular apps like Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheet, and Zoho Mail. These tools compete directly with Microsoft Office 365 and Google Workspace. However, Zoho is distinct as it prioritises user data privacy and hosting data in multiple geographies to meet regulatory requirements.

Zoho Corporation, despite being incorporated in the US, maintains a strong "Made in India" ethos. It serves over 100 million users across 150+ countries, with a pricing strategy generally cheaper than its competitors. This has led to a significant presence in India, particularly among small and medium-sized businesses.

Why did Ashwini Vaishnaw shift to Zoho?

Meanwhile, Vaishnaw’s announcement to shift to Zoho reflects the government’s broader push to adopt indigenous platforms and promote self-reliance. His move comes just after Prime Minister Modi, in a letter to the people of India, urged citizens to support Made-in-India products during the festive season. It is also seen as a message to citizens to increasingly prefer swadeshi services and products in their daily lives, in line with the Prime Minister’s call for self-reliance and inclusive growth.



(With inputs from IANS)