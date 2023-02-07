What is Yuva Sangam Portal, launched by Education Minister, to benefit youth

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched the Yuva Sangam portal. The Yuva Sangam will focus on conducting exposure tours of the youth comprising of students & off-campus youngsters from North Eastern States to other states & vice versa.

It will provide an immersive, multidimensional experience of various facets-under four broad areas of Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development) and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect).

"In line with the spirit of `Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat`, Yuva Sangam will strengthen people-to-people bonds, mainstream the vibrant culture of our north-eastern states and bring immense exposure and opportunities for knowledge exchanges, especially for our youth in the north-east," Pradhan said.

Youth between the ages of 18 and 30 will take part in this programme, according to Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Dharmendra Pradhan said that this is yet another initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cementing the bond between the northeast and the rest of India. Yuva Sangam will celebrate India`s diversity, rejuvenate the spirit of oneness and highlight the strength of India`s democracy as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi.

A unique initiative, Yuva Sangam will further strengthen the `Spirit of India` in Amrit Kaal," he said. The Minister invited the youth to come forward, register themselves and also provide suggestions for the Yuva Sangam.

Around 1000 youth will participate in the pilot of Yuva Sangam.

He added that in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned a stronger and united India by launching several development projects and programs under the aegis of furthering the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Addressing the gathering G. Kishan Reddy said, "To enable our youth to understand and identify with the diversity of India, YUVA Sangam tours are being organized for the youth of different states, with an aim to promote a sense of respect towards each other`s heritage, culture, customs, traditions to further the spirit of Shreshtha Bharat.”

Through the course of the program, students will interact with each other in the areas of language, literature, cuisine, festivals, cultural events and tourism. They will get a first-hand experience of living in a completely different geographical and cultural scenario, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said that India is a unique nation, whose fabric has been woven by diverse linguistic, cultural, and religious threads, held together into a composite national identity.