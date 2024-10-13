Baba Siddique’s security was upgraded to the Y category after he had received a threat to his life 15 days ago.

In a shocking turn of events, former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday evening outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra East.

He was attacked by three unidentified gunmen who fired six bullets at him. Siddique was quickly taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Multiple reports suggest that the assailants are suspected to be members of the Bishnoi gang. While two of the assailants have been since arrested, one is still at large, said the Mumbai Police.

Siddique’s security was upgraded to the Y category after he had received a threat to his life 15 days ago. Here's more about the special protection provided to the former Maharashtra minister.

What is Y category security?

Y category security includes eight to eleven personnel, comprising a couple of commandos. Among these, five members—one commander and four constables—are assigned to the protectee's residence, while three armed Personal Security Officers (PSOs) accompany the individual on a rotating basis in three shifts. This level of security is commonly provided to many VIPs across India, ensuring their safety in various situations.

Y-plus security

This security category consists of 11 personnel, including two to four commandos and police officers. Popular celebrities such as actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Kangana Ranaut are among those who have received this protection after they were threatened in the past.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch has registered a case at Nirmal Nagar Police Station in connection with the murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

The case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Delhi police will also send a special investigation team to Mumbai to investigate the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai, according to the Delhi Police Special Cell sources.

It is believed that a suspected gangster's motive behind the murder of Baba Siddiqui was to establish his influence in Mumbai, the sources added

The police have also revealed the identities of two arrested accused and made some shocking revelations about their planning. The two accused have been identified as Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused were in Mumbai for some time and were keeping a close eye on Siddiqui.

The police also mentioned that the accused had done recce of Baba Siddiqui's house and office premises and were in Mumbai for one and a half to two months and were keeping an eye on him.

"The search for the third accused is on and several teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch are investigating this case," the police mentioned.

(With inputs from ANI)

