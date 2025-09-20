What is Vyommitra? India’s first humanoid robot to take off in uncrewed flight in…, know how it will help in Gaganyaan Mission

Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala hits The Kapil Sharma Show with Rs 25 crore lawsuit
INDIA
ISRO will soon launch its first uncrewed flight for the Gaganyaan mission; however, it will carry a humanoid robot named Vyommitra. The ISRO chief V Narayanan, said that the mission, which is in its advanced stages, will begin in December when the flight will take off with Vyommitra.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon launch its first uncrewed flight for the Gaganyaan mission; however, it will carry a humanoid robot named Vyommitra. The ISRO chief V Narayanan, said that the mission, which is in its advanced stages, will begin in December when the flight will take off with Vyommitra. The robot will work and operate in space similar to human functions, and interact with the life support system.
Vyommitra, the half-humanoid, will act exactly like a gaganyatri, a human astronaut, as it will simulate human responses, operate panels, and share details and the complexities of the different elements of the mission, for example, how they function in orbit, with scientists. The launch of this uncrewed flight, except for a half-humanoid, is a rehearsal through which ISRO will understand how to better prepare the astronauts for the real mission.
ISRO has meticulously designed the uncrewed mission that is considered a breakthrough in not only marking India’s technological advancement but also making it a major player in space missions among the advanced nations already dominating the field, like Russia, the United States, and China, which have already launched human spaceflight.
The word ‘Vyommitra’ is derived from the Sanskrit words vyoma (space) and mitra (friend). It is a humanoid robot designed in the form of a woman with the capabilities for space travel. The robot is made from an aluminium alloy to withstand high pressure and vibrations. The complex machine will guide the astronauts in their future space ventures.
The robot is also designed to check and monitor critical safety issues such as temperature, pressure, humidity, and carbon dioxide levels, and with the ability to monitor module parameters, issue alerts, and execute life support operations.
"The operational scope of this robot extends far beyond simple monitoring. The humanoid is designed to replicate human-like activities and functions in space, communicate seamlessly with the Life Support System, handle queries and six-panel operations, and convey alert messages in a need of time", explained space analyst Girish Linganna.