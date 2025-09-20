Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala hits The Kapil Sharma Show with Rs 25 crore lawsuit

Meet actress born in royal family who gave a blockbuster at 20, refused to work with anyone but one hero, ruined her career; she is...

What is Vyommitra? India’s first humanoid robot to take off in uncrewed flight in…, know how it will help in Gaganyaan Mission

'ICC, Asia Cup go to hell': Former PCB chief reveals inside conversations before PAK vs UAE clash

Bad news for Indian Amazon employees? Jeff Bezos' company issues statement as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on H-1B visas

Meet priest who helped Mukesh Ambani perform Pind Daan during Pitru Paksha in Gayaji, Anant Ambani was..., his name is...

23 years ago, Zubeen Garg cheated death but his sister tragically died in a horrific road accident; here's how he survived

Amid 'handshake row' with Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav's act towards Karachi-born player raises eyebrows

After Donald Trump’s H1-B fee hike, Microsoft, JPMorgan issue advisory for employees, ‘We strongly recommend…’

Katrina Kaif to announce pregnancy soon? LEAKED photo of actress flaunting baby bump goes viral two days after Vicky Kaushal...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala hits The Kapil Sharma Show with Rs 25 crore lawsuit

Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala hits The Kapil Sharma Show with Rs 25 crore

Meet actress born in royal family who gave a blockbuster at 20, refused to work with anyone but one hero, ruined her career; she is...

Meet actress born in royal family who gave a blockbuster at 20, refused to work

What is Vyommitra? India’s first humanoid robot to take off in uncrewed flight in…, know how it will help in Gaganyaan Mission

What is Vyommitra? India’s first humanoid robot to take off in uncrewed flight o

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

What is Vyommitra? India’s first humanoid robot to take off in uncrewed flight in…, know how it will help in Gaganyaan Mission

ISRO will soon launch its first uncrewed flight for the Gaganyaan mission; however, it will carry a humanoid robot named Vyommitra. The ISRO chief V Narayanan, said that the mission, which is in its advanced stages, will begin in December when the flight will take off with Vyommitra.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 12:48 PM IST

What is Vyommitra? India’s first humanoid robot to take off in uncrewed flight in…, know how it will help in Gaganyaan Mission
India’s first humanoid robot, Vyommitram to take off in uncrewed flight in December
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon launch its first uncrewed flight for the Gaganyaan mission; however, it will carry a humanoid robot named Vyommitra. The ISRO chief V Narayanan, said that the mission, which is in its advanced stages, will begin in December when the flight will take off with Vyommitra. The robot will work and operate in space similar to human functions, and interact with the life support system.

Vyommitra, the half-humanoid, will act exactly like a gaganyatri, a human astronaut, as it will simulate human responses, operate panels, and share details and the complexities of the different elements of the mission, for example, how they function in orbit, with scientists. The launch of this uncrewed flight, except for a half-humanoid, is a rehearsal through which ISRO will understand how to better prepare the astronauts for the real mission.

ISRO has meticulously designed the uncrewed mission that is considered a breakthrough in not only marking India’s technological advancement but also making it a major player in space missions among the advanced nations already dominating the field, like Russia, the United States, and China, which have already launched human spaceflight.

What is Vyommitra?

The word ‘Vyommitra’ is derived from the Sanskrit words vyoma (space) and mitra (friend). It is a humanoid robot designed in the form of a woman with the capabilities for space travel. The robot is made from an aluminium alloy to withstand high pressure and vibrations. The complex machine will guide the astronauts in their future space ventures.

The robot is also designed to check and monitor critical safety issues such as temperature, pressure, humidity, and carbon dioxide levels, and with the ability to monitor module parameters, issue alerts, and execute life support operations.

"The operational scope of this robot extends far beyond simple monitoring. The humanoid is designed to replicate human-like activities and functions in space, communicate seamlessly with the Life Support System, handle queries and six-panel operations, and convey alert messages in a need of time", explained space analyst Girish Linganna.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MEA issues BIG statement on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia 'mutual defence' pact, says, 'will study implications...'
MEA issues BIG statement on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia 'mutual defence' pact, says...
Pakistan exposed! Videos reveal Pakistan’s military involvement in operations by JeM, LeT terrorists, MEA says, ‘the world is well aware...’
Videos reveal Pakistan’s military involvement in operations by JeM, LeT terroris
'EMI must be due': Blinkit delivery agent arrives in Mahindra Thar leaves netizens amused
'EMI must be due': Blinkit delivery agent arrives in Mahindra Thar leaves netize
5 sixes...then tragedy: Mohammad Nabi stunned by loss of Dunith Wellalage’s father during Asia Cup match, shares emotional tribute
Mohammad Nabi stunned by loss of Dunith Wellalage’s father during Asia Cup match
World Bamboo Day 2025: Know about 5 everyday bamboo uses for sustainable future
World Bamboo Day 2025: Know about 5 everyday bamboo uses for sustainable future
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE