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What is Vijay's 1-gram gold ring scheme in Tamil Nadu? Who will get the benefit? Details here

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to launch Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram scheme gifting 1-gram gold rings to newborns in govt hospitals from Sept 28. Babies born since June 22 eligible. ECI bars launch in Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypoll seats without permission. Rs 755 crore allocated.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 08:14 PM IST

What is Vijay's 1-gram gold ring scheme in Tamil Nadu? Who will get the benefit? Details here
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is set to launch a scheme to gift one-gram gold rings to newborns delivered in government hospitals - a key electoral promise of his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government.

The "Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram" (Maternal Uncle Gold Ring) scheme will be formally launched on September 28. However, all babies born in government hospitals from June 22 onwards will be eligible for the benefit, with arrangements made to distribute the rings retrospectively.

ECI bars scheme in bypoll seats

According to Election Commission sources, the free gold ring scheme cannot be launched in the two bye-election-bound constituencies of Madurantakam and Dharapuram, as the state government has not obtained the Commission's permission for the scheme. The state has obtained EC clearance only for the expansion of the free breakfast scheme, sources said.

The announcement comes ahead of the October 6 Assembly bye-elections, at a politically significant time for the minority TVK government. Seven Assembly seats are currently vacant, and the bye-elections are being held in two of these seats.

Scheme details and budget

The state government says the scheme is intended to strengthen public confidence in government healthcare, encourage safe hospital deliveries and reflect the Tamil tradition of a maternal uncle gifting gold to a newborn.

According to the government, Tamil Nadu records around 7.8 lakh births annually. Nearly 99.9 per cent of deliveries take place in hospitals, while around 4.2 lakh, or 53 per cent, occur in government hospitals.

The scheme is open to newborns of mothers who are permanent residents of Tamil Nadu and are registered on PICME with an RCH identification number. Each ring will have a unique serial number and be supplied in tamper-proof packaging. The government says 1.28 lakh rings have already been procured in the first phase.

From September 22, the rings will be distributed through 107 hubs. Going forward, eligible newborns will receive the gold ring when they leave the government hospital for home. The government has allocated Rs 755 crore for the scheme in the state budget.

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