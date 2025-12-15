What is G RAM G bill? Centre proposes new law to replace MGNREGA; 5 key things to know

The government has said the new legislation will establish a "rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, by providing a statutory guarantee of one hundred and twenty-five days of wage employment." Here are five key changes proposed in the new bill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is set to replace India's flagship job scheme -- the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) -- with Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G BILL, 2025. The programme is aimed at providing 125 days of unskilled manual labour each financial year to every household whose adult members wish to undertake such work.

The government has said the new legislation will establish a "rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, by providing a statutory guarantee of one hundred and twenty-five days of wage employment...to promote empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation for a prosperous and resilient rural Bharat." Here are five key changes proposed in the new bill.

1) The VB-G Ram G Bill proposes a guarantee of employment for 125 days in a financial year. This is 25 percent higher than the provision in MGNREGA, which assured 100 days of wage employment in a financial year.

2) The VB-G RAM G BILL, 2025 entails a higher spending by state governments. The fund sharing ratio between the Centre and the state government will be 90:10 for northeastern states, Himalayan states, and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. But this ratio will be 60:40 for all other states and union territories with a legislature. For union territories without a legislature, the Centre will bear the entire expense of the scheme. Under MGNREGA, the Centre provided 100 percent funding for the scheme implementation.

3) According to the VB-G Ram G Bill, the Centre will determine state-wise fund allocation for each financial year based on objective parameters as may be prescribed "by the Central Government." The bill states: "Any expenditure incurred by a State in excess of its normative allocation shall be borne by the State Government in such manner and by such procedure as may be prescribed by the Central Government." Under MGNREGA, all states present their annual work plan and labour budget to the Union Ministry of Rural Development before the beginning of each financial year.

4) The new bill also introduces provisions to pause the employment guarantee during peak agricultural seasons. This is meant to ensure "adequate agricultural labour availability during peak...seasons." This also implies that the window to avail the 125-day rural job guarantee will be shorter.

5) The VB-G Ram G Bill proposes payment of wages to workers every week. Under MGNREGA, there was a 15-day payment period. The bill states: "The disbursement of daily wages shall be made on a weekly basis or in any case not later than a fortnight after the date on which such work was done."