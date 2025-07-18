What is UAN? Six easy steps to retrieve EPFO's UAN, THESE are...

The UAN is a 12-digit unique number assigned to employees who contribute to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF). Provided by the EPFO, the UAN acts as an umbrella for all the different member IDs .

Have you forgotten your Universal Account Number (UAN)? You may land in trouble as the number is allotted by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), and it is necessary for you. However, you can retrieve the number and use it as you wish. We can suggest certain easy steps, follow those steps, and get you number back.

What is UAN?

The UAN is a 12-digit unique number assigned to employees who contribute to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF). Provided by the EPFO, the UAN acts as an umbrella for all the different member IDs an individual might have from various employers. It is linked to different member IDs of an employee allotted by various employers so that the employee can access the details of all the organisations' names, joining dates, exit dates and Employee Pension Schemes. To ensure his privacy, it has been designed in such a way that the employer cannot access the employee's account and can withhold any PF money anytime.

Here are the simple steps to retrieve the UAN: