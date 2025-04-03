Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a State visit to Thailand was gifted the holy scripture of 'World Tipitaka,' by his Thailand counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday.

What is Tripitika? Gifted to PM Modi in Thailand by Paetongtarn Shinawatra (Image credit: X/@narendramodi)

PM Modi accepted the gift with folded hands thanked PM Shinawatra for the gift on behalf of 'Buddha Bhummi' India.

The scripture was brought out by the Thai government in 2016 to commemorate King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and Queen Sirikit of Thailand's 70-year reign. It is a compilation of Lord Buddha's teachings with accurate pronunciation of the Pali Tipitaka's over nine million syllables. Thailand's Government has presented it as a "Gift of Peace and Wisdom for All" from the Kingdom of Thailand to more than 30 countries.

"PM Shinawatra gifted me Tripitaka just now. On behalf of 'Buddha Bhoomi' India, I accepted it with folded hands. Last year, holy relics of Lord Buddha were sent from India to Thailand, this is a matter of great joy that over 4 million devotees received the opportunity to have a darshan," PM Modi said.

On March of 2024, the holy relics of Buddha were returned to India from Thailand after a 26 day exposition in the country.

"The Holy Relics of Lord Buddha, along with those of his two disciples Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalayana, returned to India on March 19, 2024, after a poignant journey that captivated hearts across Thailand," read a statement from the Ministry of Culture.

The holy relics were taken to Thailand and showcased at various locations as part of a 26-day exposition, marking a profound spiritual pilgrimage. Over four million devotees paid obeisance to the holy relics in Thailand.

"Upon their return to India, the holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples were received with full state honours, a testament to their sacred significance and the successful culmination of the historic exposition," the statement added.

Earlier today, PM Modi and Thai PM held a meeting to discuss bilateral relations. "A productive discussion meeting was held with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok just a short while ago. I would like to thank the Thai people and government for their warm welcome and also express solidarity with Thai people following the earthquake that occurred a few days ago," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Further highlighting how India's "Act East" and Thailand's "Act West" policy complement each other very well, he said that the bilateral cooperation will open up opportunities for both in many areas.

"India's "Act East Policy" and Thailand's "Act West Policy" complement each other very well, opening up opportunities for bilateral cooperation in many areas," the PM's post read. Earlier, the Thai government released a special stamp based on Ramayan mural paintings from the 18th century.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.