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What is trial in absentia? LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed faces non-bailable warrant in Pahalgam terror case

A Jammu court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed in connection with the Pahalgam attack case. Following the issuance of the warrant, Saeed is set to be tried in absentia in the case.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 12:12 PM IST

What is trial in absentia? LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed faces non-bailable warrant in Pahalgam terror case
Jammu court has issued non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed (File image)
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    A Jammu court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed in connection with the Pahalgam attack case. Following the issuance of the warrant, Saeed is set to be tried in absentia in the case. This is seen as a major development in the case.

    The warrant was issued after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) named him as the mastermind in a supplementary chargesheet filed this month. Sources close to the investigation told NDTV that Saeed, who operates from Pakistan under military protection, will be tried in absentia.

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