FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shark Tank India 5: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alag exits, introduces husband Varun Alagh as new judge, who is he?

Nitish Kumar: From engineer to Bihar’s 10-time CM, know what still makes him relevant in state politics

US to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia with fewer advanced features

'Agenda against Gautam Gambhir': India coach fires fresh shots, blames players after shock defeat to South Africa in Kolkata

After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?

What is TikTok's 'Flip the Camera' trend? Why is it facing backlash online? Here's what you need to know

Who is Mohd Zama Khan? Lone Muslim Minister in Nitish Kumar’s new Bihar cabinet

IND A vs BAN A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, Semi-Final 1, live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh on TV, online?

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared at ibps.in; get a direct LINK to download here

EPFO reforms to come soon! Govt to hike EPFO cap from Rs 15000; what it means for pensioners?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shark Tank India 5: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alag exits, introduces husband Varun Alagh as new judge, who is he?

Shark Tank India 5: Ghazal Alag exits, introduces husband Varun as new judge

Nitish Kumar: From engineer to Bihar’s 10-time CM, know what still makes him relevant in state politics

Nitish Kumar: From engineer to Bihar’s 10-time CM, know what still makes him rel

US to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia with fewer advanced features

US to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia with fewer advanced features

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection

Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR

From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...

HomeIndia

INDIA

What is TikTok's 'Flip the Camera' trend? Why is it facing backlash online? Here's what you need to know

A new TikTok trend is circulating online, leaving users frustrated. Wanna know why? The viral "Flip the Camera" trend, which showed up in late October, quickly garnered attention for all the wrong reasons.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 08:22 PM IST

What is TikTok's 'Flip the Camera' trend? Why is it facing backlash online? Here's what you need to know
Representative Image (iStock)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A new TikTok trend is circulating online, leaving users frustrated. Wanna know why? The viral "Flip the Camera" trend, which showed up in late October, quickly garnered attention for all the wrong reasons. The format is simple - a group hands their phone to someone nearby, asking them to record a dance. 

The dancers use the front camera. At the end, they run towards the person recording the video and flip the camera outward, exposing the person holding it. According to Mashable, many of the people being filmed are not part of the group and might not prefer being in front of the camera. 

Instagram user @coquettesvanilla, posted that the format has "turned into straight up bullying." The creator said posts like these leave people "insecure" or feeling "not good enough". He also highlighted that "Bullying isn’t always loud… if someone gets hurt, then it wasn’t fun to begin with."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @coquettesvanilla

 

"The flip camera trend turned into straight up bullying and people act like it’s just some harmless joke. It’s not. It’s literally taking someone’s face, freezing them at their worst angle and laughing like they’re not a real person with real feelings. This kind of stuff seems small, but it sticks with people. It makes them insecure, it makes them hate how they look, it makes them feel like they’re not good enough. We shouldn’t be building a whole trend around tearing someone down. Bullying isn’t always loud or obvious, sometimes it hides behind ‘it’s just for fun.’ But if someone gets hurt, then it wasn’t fun to begin with. We can choose to be better. We can choose not to add to the negativity or make people feel ashamed of themselves. Social media doesn’t have to be a place where people get laughed at, it can be a place where we actually respect each other", he says. 

Here's how netizens reacted 

"This is so mean", wrote one user. Another user commented, "This is actually sad". A third joined, "This is actually so mean. What do people gain form being mean to people like this". 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shark Tank India 5: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alag exits, introduces husband Varun Alagh as new judge, who is he?
Shark Tank India 5: Ghazal Alag exits, introduces husband Varun as new judge
Nitish Kumar: From engineer to Bihar’s 10-time CM, know what still makes him relevant in state politics
Nitish Kumar: From engineer to Bihar’s 10-time CM, know what still makes him rel
US to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia with fewer advanced features
US to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia with fewer advanced features
'Agenda against Gautam Gambhir': India coach fires fresh shots, blames players after shock defeat to South Africa in Kolkata
'Agenda against Gautam Gambhir': India coach fires fresh shots, blames players
After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his ‘happily ever after’?
After a roller-coaster past year, is Hardik Pandya finally moving towards his
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE