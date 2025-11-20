What is TikTok's 'Flip the Camera' trend? Why is it facing backlash online? Here's what you need to know

A new TikTok trend is circulating online, leaving users frustrated. Wanna know why? The viral "Flip the Camera" trend, which showed up in late October, quickly garnered attention for all the wrong reasons.

A new TikTok trend is circulating online, leaving users frustrated. Wanna know why? The viral "Flip the Camera" trend, which showed up in late October, quickly garnered attention for all the wrong reasons. The format is simple - a group hands their phone to someone nearby, asking them to record a dance.

The dancers use the front camera. At the end, they run towards the person recording the video and flip the camera outward, exposing the person holding it. According to Mashable, many of the people being filmed are not part of the group and might not prefer being in front of the camera.

Instagram user @coquettesvanilla, posted that the format has "turned into straight up bullying." The creator said posts like these leave people "insecure" or feeling "not good enough". He also highlighted that "Bullying isn’t always loud… if someone gets hurt, then it wasn’t fun to begin with."

"The flip camera trend turned into straight up bullying and people act like it’s just some harmless joke. It’s not. It’s literally taking someone’s face, freezing them at their worst angle and laughing like they’re not a real person with real feelings. This kind of stuff seems small, but it sticks with people. It makes them insecure, it makes them hate how they look, it makes them feel like they’re not good enough. We shouldn’t be building a whole trend around tearing someone down. Bullying isn’t always loud or obvious, sometimes it hides behind ‘it’s just for fun.’ But if someone gets hurt, then it wasn’t fun to begin with. We can choose to be better. We can choose not to add to the negativity or make people feel ashamed of themselves. Social media doesn’t have to be a place where people get laughed at, it can be a place where we actually respect each other", he says.

Here's how netizens reacted

"This is so mean", wrote one user. Another user commented, "This is actually sad". A third joined, "This is actually so mean. What do people gain form being mean to people like this".