What is the SIMPLE principle in New Income Tax Bill?

The Income Tax (No 2) Bill, seeking to replace the six decades old Income Tax Act 1961 and make the provisions S.I.M.P.L.E. to understand, was given a nod by the Lok Sabha sans opposition debate on Monday, i.e., August 11. But do you know what is S.I.M.P.L.E.? Let's discuss.

The Income Tax (No 2) Bill, seeking to replace the six decades old Income Tax Act 1961 and make the provisions S.I.M.P.L.E. to understand, was given a nod by the Lok Sabha sans opposition debate on Monday, i.e., August 11. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman used the acronym in February, referring to its guiding principles, i.e., Streamlined structure and language; Integrated and concise; Minimised litigation; Practical and transparent; Learn and adapt, and Efficient tax reforms'.

The first draft, tabled in the Parliament in February, was then referred to a select committee headed by the ruling BJP's Baijayant Panda. The committee made a total of 285 suggestions and most of them were accepted by the government, Sitharaman said. According to Panda, the new draft further simplifies the decades-old tax structure and helps individual taxpayers and MSMEs avoid unnecessary litigation.

"The 1961 Income Tax Act has undergone over 4,000 amendments and contains over five lakh words. It has become too complex. The new bill simplifies that by nearly 50 per cent..." he said.

What are the proposed changes in the new draft?

1. Relief over tax refunds: Taxpayers can claim refunds even if they file late returns.

2. No penalty on TDS filing: There will be no penalties on late filing of TDS.

3. Nil-TDS certificate: Taxpayers with no tax liabilities can claim 'nil certificates' in advance.

4. Explicit tax deductions: There will be an explicit tax deduction for commuted pension, lump sum pension payments, for certain taxpayers, NDTV reports.