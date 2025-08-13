Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US issues BIG statement after Asim Munir's nuke threat, says relations with India and Pakistan...

CJI BR Gavai agrees to 'look into' Supreme Court's decision on stray dogs amid row

What is the SIMPLE principle in New Income Tax Bill?

White House finalises US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's high-stake meeting location, it is to be held in...

PM Modi likely to visit US next month amid tariff war with President Trump

Major boost for 'Make in India': Govt approves 4 new semiconductor projects, chip plants to be set up in THESE states, details here

What is Majeed Brigade that US has designated as terror group over role in attacks in Pakistan? Who is its leader?

Anu Malik’s brother Daboo Malik opens up about MeToo allegations: ‘Our family couldn’t bear...'

Ireland condemns racist attack against Indian community as 'despicable act', lauds their...

Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal in Ramayana: ‘If you show Rama as…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US issues BIG statement after Asim Munir's nuke threat, says relations with India and Pakistan...

US issues BIG statement after Asim Munir's nuke threat, says relations with...

Major boost for 'Make in India': Govt approves 4 new semiconductor projects, chip plants to be set up in THESE states, details here

Major boost for 'Make in India': Govt approves 4 new semiconductor projects, chi

What is Majeed Brigade that US has designated as terror group over role in attacks in Pakistan? Who is its leader?

What is Majeed Brigade that US has designated as terror group over role in attac

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From IAS Kanishak Kataria to IAS Ajay Kumar: 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs to fulfill UPSC dream

From IAS Kanishak Kataria to IAS Ajay Kumar: 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs

Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge

HomeIndia

INDIA

What is the SIMPLE principle in New Income Tax Bill?

The Income Tax (No 2) Bill, seeking to replace the six decades old Income Tax Act 1961 and make the provisions S.I.M.P.L.E. to understand, was given a nod by the Lok Sabha sans opposition debate on Monday, i.e., August 11. But do you know what is S.I.M.P.L.E.? Let's discuss.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

What is the SIMPLE principle in New Income Tax Bill?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Image credit: PTI)

TRENDING NOW

The Income Tax (No 2) Bill, seeking to replace the six decades old Income Tax Act 1961 and make the provisions S.I.M.P.L.E. to understand, was given a nod by the Lok Sabha sans opposition debate on Monday, i.e., August 11. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman used the acronym in February, referring to its guiding principles, i.e., Streamlined structure and language; Integrated and concise; Minimised litigation; Practical and transparent; Learn and adapt, and Efficient tax reforms'.

The first draft, tabled in the Parliament in February, was then referred to a select committee headed by the ruling BJP's Baijayant Panda. The committee made a total of 285 suggestions and most of them were accepted by the government, Sitharaman said. According to Panda, the new draft further simplifies the decades-old tax structure and helps individual taxpayers and MSMEs avoid unnecessary litigation. 

"The 1961 Income Tax Act has undergone over 4,000 amendments and contains over five lakh words. It has become too complex. The new bill simplifies that by nearly 50 per cent..." he said.

 

What are the proposed changes in the new draft?

1. Relief over tax refunds: Taxpayers can claim refunds even if they file late returns. 

2. No penalty on TDS filing: There will be no penalties on late filing of TDS. 

3. Nil-TDS certificate: Taxpayers with no tax liabilities can claim 'nil certificates' in advance. 

4. Explicit tax deductions: There will be an explicit tax deduction for commuted pension, lump sum pension payments, for certain taxpayers, NDTV reports. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, battled spinal issues, and is now worth Rs 3000 crore
Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, is now worth...
'How silly this idea was...': Sunil Gavaskar reignites Pataudi Trophy row days after India-England Test series ended in a draw, slams ECB again
Sunil Gavaskar reignites Pataudi Trophy row days after India-England Test series
Param Sundari trailer X review: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor film 'is not Chennai Express', impressed fans celebrate 'return of rom-com era'
Param Sundari trailer X review: Sidharth-Janhvi film 'is no Chennai Express'
Meet IAS Devendra Yadav's younger brother, IIT grad, who cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt with AIR...
Meet IAS Devendra Yadav's younger brother, IIT grad, who cracked UPSC exam in
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Supreme Court order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Supreme Court order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From IAS Kanishak Kataria to IAS Ajay Kumar: 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs to fulfill UPSC dream
From IAS Kanishak Kataria to IAS Ajay Kumar: 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE