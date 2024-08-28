Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

What is the reason behind nationwide bank strike today?

UP introduces new social media policy: Life term for..., check details

Alexander Vanderhey discusses strategies for economic diversification in Eastern Europe

Viral video: Kind man climbs streetlight to free trapped seagull, internet is impressed

Aussie legend calls Virat Kohli 'villain', claims BCCI 'loaned' Border-Gavaskar Trophy for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...

India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...

What is the reason behind nationwide bank strike today?

What is the reason behind nationwide bank strike today?

 5 grains with lowest carbs

 5 grains with lowest carbs

8 superfoods you can eat for a good night sleep

8 superfoods you can eat for a good night sleep

5 birds that can't fly

5 birds that can't fly

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...

India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...

India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...

Watch: 'Groom' Naga Chaitanya grooves in his 'baraat' days after engagement with Sobhita; know truth behind viral video

Watch: 'Groom' Naga Chaitanya grooves in his 'baraat' days after engagement with Sobhita; know truth behind viral video

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

HomeIndia

India

What is the reason behind nationwide bank strike today?

The AIBEA has called for a nationwide strike in response to the Bank of India’s actions against thirteen of its officers who attended the 23rd Biennial Conference of the Bank of India Staff Union-Kerala.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 01:38 PM IST

What is the reason behind nationwide bank strike today?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has called for a nationwide strike on Wednesday, which may disrupt banking services and transactions across the country. The strike is in response to the Bank of India’s decision to issue charge sheets against thirteen office bearers of the bank staff union.

CH Venkatchalam, General Secretary of AIBEA, briefed the media about today's bank strike and released a press statement outlining the association's demands to the government. “AIBEA’s call for strike on 28th August 2024, Against political attack on trade union AIBOC–NCBE–BEFI–AIBOA–INBOC–INBEF extend support,” Venkatchalam wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Today's bank strike will see participation from members of nearly five other bank unions, including the United Forum of Bank Unions, the All India Bank Officers Confederation, the National Confederation of Bank Employees, the Bank Employees Federation of India, and the All India Bank Officers Association, among others.

Are all banks closed?

As of now, no official confirmation about the bank strike has been provided beyond the press release shared by CH Venkatchalam in his social media post on X. Bank Customers are advised to verify the status of their local branches of SBI, ICICI, HDFC, and other banks before planning their visits.

What is the reason for strike today?

The AIBEA has called for a nationwide strike in response to the Bank of India’s actions against thirteen of its officers who attended the 23rd Biennial Conference of the Bank of India Staff Union-Kerala. The Bank of India issued charge sheets to these 13 office bearers. In its press release, the AIBEA described the August 28 strike as a protest against “political interference and political attack on the Union and the vindictive actions taken against the union leaders in Bank of India Staff Union, Kerala.”

Several other bank unions have also expressed their support for the strike, condemning management’s actions against union officers as a way to weaken and "destabilise the organised labour in the banking industry, under the guise of national security concerns.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

J-K assembly elections 2024: Afzal Guru's brother, former militants, separatists form political group, to contest polls

J-K assembly elections 2024: Afzal Guru's brother, former militants, separatists form political group, to contest polls

Meet Indian genius who started business at 13, now owns a Rs 100 crore company, his business is…, he is from…

Meet Indian genius who started business at 13, now owns a Rs 100 crore company, his business is…, he is from…

Malayalam actor Siddique breaks his silence after Revathi Sampath accuses him of sexual harassment, takes legal action

Malayalam actor Siddique breaks his silence after Revathi Sampath accuses him of sexual harassment, takes legal action

Meet Kabita Sarkar, lawyer who will represent accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Meet Kabita Sarkar, lawyer who will represent accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...

India’s most unsuccessful star kid, once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement