What is the political row surrounding IAS cadre rule change?

The proposed amendments in the IAS Cadre Rules have sparked a massive political row, turning into a Centre vs opposition debate in the span of a few weeks. Many state governments and political parties have recently spoken out against the changes, opposing the proposal of the Centre.

Some of the state governments that have openly opposed the amendments in IAS Cadre Rules 1954 are Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Political leaders have also written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him not to approve these amendments in the rule.

What are the amendments in the IAS Cadre Rules 1954?

On January 12, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) sent a notice to all states, asking for their opinions on the proposed amendment of Rule 6 of the IAS (Cadre) Rules 1954 that pertains to the deputation of cadre officers.

The amendments in the IAS Cadre rule will lead to the Central government having greater control in the central deputation of all three All India Services (AIS). The Centre will have to power to depute civil servants to Central ministries without taking any approval from the state governments.

Opposition against IAS Cadre Rule change

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to PM Modi, stating that the new rules for the Indian Administrative Services officers may bring hesitancy in civil servants. In a tweet, CM Vijayan wrote, “Proposed amendments in Deputation Rules of All India Services will induce fear & hesitancy among AIS Officers in implementing policies of State government of parties politically opposed to ruling party at Centre. It’ll weaken cooperative federalism; may be dropped.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also opposed the amendment of the IAS rule, and said, “I would also like to highlight the fact that many of the state governments are also woefully short of officers at specific seniorities, primarily due to the wrong cadre management policies followed by the union government.”

Other chief ministers who have voiced their concerns about the civil services rule change and have written to PM Modi are Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Centre backs IAS Cadre Rule amendment

While offering an explanation on how the IAS rule change can be beneficial, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra on January 21 said that working with the state as well as the Centre will broaden the perspective of the IAS officers.

While commenting on the political row, Chandra said, “Working with the government of India gives you a very broad perspective. Serving in the States and coming back to the Government of India (departments/ministries) is essential for officers for (their) personal development. They will perform better even in States and in a subsequent career in the government of India.”

(With ANI and PTI inputs)