What is the Nithari case? Who was Surendra Koli? Explained

The Nithari killings began with the disappearance of women and children in Noida in 2005 and led to one of India's most closely watched criminal cases, involving Surendra Koli and businessman Moninder Singh Pandher.

The Nithari case refers to a series of disappearances and killings that came to light in Noida's Nithari village in 2005 and 2006. The case shocked the country after human remains were recovered from drains near a house in Sector 31.

The house, D-5, belonged to businessman Moninder Singh Pandher. Surendra Koli, who worked as a domestic help at the property, later became the main accused in several cases arising from the investigation.

The legal proceedings continued for nearly two decades, with Koli facing multiple convictions and death sentences before courts eventually acquitted him in all the cases linked to the Nithari killings.

How did the Nithari killings come to light?

A number of women and children from Nithari village were reported missing during 2005. One of the cases involved 14-year-old Rimpa Haldar, whose disappearance later became central to the prosecution against Koli.

The case gained national attention in December 2006 when police began searching the area around Pandher's house following complaints about missing people. On December 29, police detained Koli in connection with the disappearance of a woman. Pandher was also detained.

Searches around D-5 and nearby drains led to the recovery of human skulls, bones, clothing and other personal belongings believed to be linked to people who had gone missing. More remains were recovered the following day, triggering widespread public outrage and raising questions over the initial police investigation.

Who was Surendra Koli?

Surendra Koli was employed as a domestic worker at Pandher's Noida house. After the discovery of human remains, he became the central accused in multiple criminal cases related to the Nithari killings. The prosecution alleged that Koli lured women and children to the house before murdering them. He was subsequently tried in a number of separate cases arising from the investigation.

Koli was convicted repeatedly and received 13 death sentences in total.

What happened to Moninder Singh Pandher?

Pandher, the owner of the house where Koli worked, was also arrested and faced prosecution in several Nithari cases. However, his legal outcome was different from Koli's. Pandher was acquitted in several cases over the years.

In October 2023, the Allahabad High Court acquitted both Koli and Pandher in several remaining cases, overturning the convictions and death sentences against them in those matters. The CBI and victims' families challenged the acquittals before the Supreme Court. The apex court later dismissed the appeals challenging those acquittals.

Pandher was released from Luksar Jail in Greater Noida on October 20, 2023. After his release, he reportedly moved to Chandigarh and returned to his family.

Why was Koli sentenced to death so many times?

Koli faced separate trials because the investigation resulted in multiple criminal cases involving different victims. In February 2009, a Ghaziabad court convicted Koli and Pandher in the case involving Rimpa Haldar's murder and sentenced both to death.

Koli went on to receive additional death sentences in other Nithari cases. By January 2021, he had reportedly received his 13th death sentence. The Rimpa Haldar case was particularly important because Koli's conviction in that matter had reached the Supreme Court.

In 2011, the Supreme Court upheld his conviction and death sentence. His review plea was dismissed in 2014. The Allahabad High Court later commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment in 2015, citing the delay in deciding his mercy petition.

However, Koli remained in custody because of his convictions and death sentences in other cases.

Why were the Nithari convictions later overturned?

The legal position changed significantly in October 2023 when the Allahabad High Court acquitted Koli and Pandher in several Nithari cases. The court's decision was challenged before the Supreme Court. In July 2025, the Supreme Court dismissed appeals against the acquittals in those cases.

One case involving the murder of Rimpa Haldar was still pending against Koli because his conviction in that matter had previously been upheld by the Supreme Court.

How did Koli finally get acquitted?

In November 2025, the Supreme Court allowed Koli's curative petition in the Rimpa Haldar case and set aside his conviction.

The court noted that Koli had already been acquitted in 12 other prosecutions based on the same evidentiary foundation. It found no basis for allowing the final conviction to stand when similar evidence had not been considered sufficient in the other cases.

The decision ended the criminal proceedings against Koli in the Nithari cases and paved the way for his release after nearly two decades in custody.

What happened to Surendra Koli after his release?

After leaving prison, Koli eventually moved to Haridwar in Uttarakhand. By September 2026, he was reportedly living in the city and had started running a small tea stall in the Bhupatwala area. However, his new life in Haridwar lasted only a short time. On September 18, Koli was found hanging inside the tea stall on Sapt Sarovar Road, near Lal Mata Temple.

Police said no suicide note was recovered. His body was sent for post-mortem examination, while authorities began investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Nithari case comes back into focus

Koli's death has brought renewed attention to the Nithari killings, nearly 20 years after the discovery of human remains first shocked Noida. The case went through multiple trials, convictions, appeals and acquittals before the Supreme Court's November 2025 decision brought Koli's legal battle to an end.

His death in Haridwar now marks another chapter in one of India's longest-running and most closely followed criminal cases.