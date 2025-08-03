Twitter
Saiyaara director Mohit Suri reveals his wife Udita Goswami has complaint from him: 'I think I'm intoxicated...'

Good news for Indians in US: 8 new consular centres open for easier visa and passport access; check details

MS Dhoni opens up CSK's future, hints this 28-year-old may lead the team in IPL 2026

Who is Arvi Bahal? Indian-American who is set to fly to space on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin's space tourism flight

This couple gives birth to the 'world's oldest baby', born from a frozen embryo kept since...

NEET PG 2025 today, know shift timings, documents to carry, gate closing time, and...

SA vs PAK WCL 2025 Final: AB De Villiers' fiery 120 helps South Africa to beat Pakistan by 9 wickets to win WCL title

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen hits back at CM Pinarayi Vijayan over National Award criticism: 'Their job is to...'

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie steals the show as she turns photographer for Nick Jonas, watch viral video

INDIA

What is the new FastTag annual pass? To be launched on..; Check price, activation, steps to apply, other details

After increasing toll tax rates this year, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced one major change in the highway toll tax. The highway authority will now implement its new toll pass system with effect from August 15.

Vaishali Shastri

Aug 03, 2025

What is the new FastTag annual pass? To be launched on..; Check price, activation, steps to apply, other details
The new annual toll pass will benefit the commuters to streamline travel for private vehicle owners.

After increasing toll tax rates this year, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced one major change in the highway toll tax. The highway authority will now implement its new toll pass system with effect from August 15. The NHAI had introduced the new toll pass system to make toll payments hassle-free, convenient and cost-effective for frequent highway commuters.

India’s vast national highway network is operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

What is the price of the new FastTag annual pass and its benefits?

The new FastTag annual pass will be worth Rs 3,000 for a year. The new annual toll pass will benefit the commuters to streamline travel for private vehicle owners. The annual pass for FastTag is launched for non-commercial cars, jeeps, and vans and will offer one of the two benefits: 200 toll-free trips or one year of validity, whichever is completed first. However, the pass will be applicable to only designated National Highways and Expressways.

What is the eligibility and activation process?

The new FASTag annual pass can be easily activated through the Rajmargyatra mobile application or the official National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) website. Follow these steps for activation:

-Once on the app/website, fill in the details of your registered mobile number, vehicle registration number and FASTag ID.

-Make a payment of Rs 3,000 one time through any online mode: UPI, net banking, or debit/credit card.

-After the verification is done, FASTag will be activated within 2 hours.

-After completing 200 trips or one year, the annual pass will be turned into a normal FastTag but users can renew it from the website/app soon after.

The NHAI had hiked the toll tax rates by 4-5% with effect from April 1, 2025, to be applicable over 855 toll plazas nationwide. Some states in India will be toll tax-free starting July 22, 2025.  

