What is the new FastTag annual pass? To be launched on..; Check price, activation, steps to apply, other details

After increasing toll tax rates this year, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced one major change in the highway toll tax. The highway authority will now implement its new toll pass system with effect from August 15. The NHAI had introduced the new toll pass system to make toll payments hassle-free, convenient and cost-effective for frequent highway commuters.

What is the price of the new FastTag annual pass and its benefits?

The new FastTag annual pass will be worth Rs 3,000 for a year. The new annual toll pass will benefit the commuters to streamline travel for private vehicle owners. The annual pass for FastTag is launched for non-commercial cars, jeeps, and vans and will offer one of the two benefits: 200 toll-free trips or one year of validity, whichever is completed first. However, the pass will be applicable to only designated National Highways and Expressways.

What is the eligibility and activation process?

The new FASTag annual pass can be easily activated through the Rajmargyatra mobile application or the official National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) website. Follow these steps for activation:

-Once on the app/website, fill in the details of your registered mobile number, vehicle registration number and FASTag ID.

-Make a payment of Rs 3,000 one time through any online mode: UPI, net banking, or debit/credit card.

-After the verification is done, FASTag will be activated within 2 hours.

-After completing 200 trips or one year, the annual pass will be turned into a normal FastTag but users can renew it from the website/app soon after.

The NHAI had hiked the toll tax rates by 4-5% with effect from April 1, 2025, to be applicable over 855 toll plazas nationwide. Some states in India will be toll tax-free starting July 22, 2025.