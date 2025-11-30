FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

What is the National Herald case, in which Delhi Police filed FIR against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi?

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on a complaint by the ED.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 02:19 PM IST

What is the National Herald case, in which Delhi Police filed FIR against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi?
Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and other accused in the National Herald money laundering case. The action stems from a complaint by the ED as part of the agency's money laundering probe into the high-profile case, which alleges that the first family of the party 'abused' their position for personal gain. The fresh FIR has been filed against six people, including the Gandhis, by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police.

Who owns the National Herald news platform?

The National Herald newspaper was founded by Jawaharlal Nehru and other freedom fighters in 1938. Associated Journals Limited (AJL) is the publisher of the National Herald news platform (newspaper and web portal), and it is owned by Young Indian Private Limited. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are majority shareholders of Young Indian, with 38 per cent shares held by each of them. 

What is the National Herald case?

It dates back to 2012 when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a case in a local court, alleging Congress leaders of being involved in cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited (AJL). In 2008, the parent company had an unpaid debt of Rs 90 crore. Back then, Congress gave a loan of Rs 90 crore to AJL over a period of 10 years in about 100 instalments.

According to Congress, neither National Herald nor AJL could repay the loan; hence, it was converted into equity shares. Since the party cannot own equity shares, they were allotted to Young Indian, a not-for-profit company incorporated in 2010, the Congress said. The Gandhis own 38 per cent shares each in the company, and the remaining shares are held by Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey. With this, Young Indian became the majority shareholder of AJL, with two Gandhi leaders as its directors.

Charges against Gandhis and others

The police has pressed charges under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC in the FIR that names the Gandhis, Congress leaders Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda, entities like the Young Indian (YI) and Dotex Merchandise Ltd, Dotex promoter Sunil Bhandari, Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) and unknown others. These entities are also named as an accused (except unknown others) in the ED chargesheet filed before a Delhi court in April. The court is yet to take its cognisance with the next date of hearing scheduled for December 16.

