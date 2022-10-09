What is the mass conversion row in Delhi? Know why BJP is slamming AAP over viral conversion video

AAP leader Rajendra Gautam at mass conversion event (Photo - Twitter)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained in the middle of political turmoil after a video of a mass conversion event in Delhi went viral on social media, causing a massive political row, with the Bhartiya Janta Party slamming the AAP government in the capital.

The controversy regarding the mass conversion event sparked when a video went viral on social media, which showed thousands of people in a gathering, converting from Hinduism to Buddhism on October 5. As per reports, AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was also in attendance at the event.

"मैं हिंदू धर्म के देवी देवताओं ब्रह्मा, विष्णु, महेश, श्रीराम, श्रीकृष्ण को भगवान नहीं मानूंगा, न ही उनकी पूजा करूंगा।"



Arvind Kejriwal’s minister Rajendra Pal executing the “Breaking India” project. Make no mistake, Kejriwal is the prime sponsor of this Hindu hate propaganda… pic.twitter.com/SZNBE2TJNC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 7, 2022

What happened during the mass conversion event?

On October 5, over 10,000 people gathered at the Ambedkar Bhavan in Delhi to attend a conversion event, where Hindus were being converted to Buddhists. As per the viral video, the attendees of the event were taking an oath not to worship Hindu gods anymore.

AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam, along with the other attendees, could be heard taking the oath, “I shall have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwara, nor shall I worship them. I shall have no faith in Rama and Krishna, who are believed to be the incarnation of God, nor shall I worship them.”

Further, Gautam also took to Twitter after the event and posted photos from the mass conversion, writing the caption, “Let's call the mission towards Buddha, Jai Bhim.” He further wrote that over 10,000 people took a pledge to make “caste free and untouchable free” India.

Political row over mass conversion event in Delhi

Soon after the video of the conversion event went viral on social media, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) hit back at AAP, calling the video the “breaking India” mission by the Delhi government.

The video was shared by BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, who wrote on Twitter, “Arvind Kejriwals minister Rajendra Pal executing the Breaking India project. Make no mistake, Kejriwal is the prime sponsor of this Hindu hate propaganda.”

Responding to BJP’s attack, Gautam wrote, “BJP is anti-national. I've faith in Buddhism. Why does anyone have trouble with it? Let them complain. The Constitution gives us the freedom to follow any religion. The BJP is afraid of AAP. They can only lodge fake cases against us.”

READ | Major terror attempt foiled in J-K: Sticky bombs, explosives recovered by police in Kathua ahead of Diwali