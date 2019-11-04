'What is the logic behind odd-even scheme?' Supreme Court asks Delhi government, demands records on air pollution

Coming down heavily over the issue of the rising air pollution, the Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Delhi government regarding the logic behind its implementation of the odd-even scheme to curb pollution. "What is the logic behind the odd-even scheme? Banning diesel vehicles we can understand, but what is the point of the odd-even scheme?" asked Justice Arun Mishra.

The Court added that the city is choking every year and we are not being able to do anything. "What will you achieve? You are stopping private cars, but autos and taxis can ply... they will ply more and pollute equally," Justice Mishra said. He was referring to the fact that the odd-even scheme has been implemented only on private cars however, the autos and taxis still roam freely and are liable to pollute the air just as much. Cars pollute comparatively lesser, Justice Mishra stated.

Proceeding on to the argument behind the implementation of the odd-even scheme, another advocate on the Bench, Justice Gupta, said that it would have made sense if the government's debate was based on cars vs buses. "It would make sense of you were saying cars vs buses. The solution is single-person-use vehicles against mass-use vehicles. You have only added some 100 buses to public transport. People don't even want to use Metros. The Metro to the Airport runs empty most of the time," said Justice Gupta.

The Supreme Court instructed the Delhi government to submit by Friday, i.e. November 8, records that would have conclusive evidence that the odd-even scheme has reduced pollution in Delhi even when autos and taxis are allowed to ply on the roads. The Court also noted, based on a submission by the Amicus Curiae, an issue with the ongoing construction activities in the national capital.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had reprimanded the Centre and Delhi government over rising air pollution.

"Every year this is happening and continues for 10-15 days, this is not done in civilised countries. Right to life is most important," the Supreme Court said.

"It is not the way we can live. The Centre should do.. state should do, can't go on. This is too much. No room is safe to live in this city, even in homes. We are losing precious years of our lives due to this," the Apex Court had mentioned, "The situation is grim, what do you intend to do as Centre and as Delhi? What do you intend to do to reduce this pollution?"

The top court also asked Punjab and Haryana states to reduce stubble burning, which is one of the main contributors to the sudden rise in Delhi's pollution.

Delhi's air quality on Monday morning saw some improvements as the wind speed in the national capital increased to 18 kilometres per hour. However, the air pollution in the city and its adjoining areas remains under the 'very poor' category.

As per the weather reports, the pollution level will further come down in the next few days, giving some relief to people. However, on November 6, the pollution level is likely to rise again due to dense fog.