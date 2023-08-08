Headlines

India

What is the Inter-Services Organisation Bill 2023, passed in Parliament? How will it change India’s defence system?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India is fully prepared to face any type of warfare and the country's defence spending can be increased to 5-6 percent of GDP if needed.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

The Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to provide the commander-in-chief and officer-in-command of inter-services organisations disciplinary and administrative powers over personnel from other forces serving in such establishments.

The bill was cleared in Rajya Sabha with a voice vote. Lok Sabha had given its nod to the legislation on August 4.

What is the Inter-Services Organisation bill?
The Inter-Services Organization bill aims to give the Commander-in-Chief or Officer-in-direction of Inter-Services Organizations the authority to exercise administrative or disciplinary control over the service members who are under their direction, regardless of their branch of the armed forces. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India is fully prepared to face any type of warfare and the country's defence spending can be increased to 5-6 percent of GDP if needed.

In his reply to discussion on The Inter Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, Singh also said filling vacancies in the armed forces is a continuous process.

The country's maritime interest is fully protected and there is no reason for the house to worry about it, he said, adding "Also, we are fully prepared for any type of warfare." This preparedness will continue going forward, Singh asserted.

On low defence spending and vacancies in armed forces, he reiterated that for India's security and to protect the country's pride, all efforts have been made to ensure there are no shortcomings in any form.

Singh also said defence spending need not be capped at only 3-4 percent of GDP, if needed 5-6 percent of GDP can be spent on defence.

Discussion on the bill continued in the absence of the opposition members who staged a walkout.

Various members including Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP), Sujeet Kumar (BJD), Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar (TDP), M Thambidurai (AIADMK), V Vijayasai Reddy (YSRCP), Lt Gen. D P Vats (BJP), GK Vasan TMC (M), Ashok Bajpai (BJP) took part in the discussion.

(with inputs from ANI)

