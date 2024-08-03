Twitter
Mahesh Bhatt says he was 'devastated' after seeing Alia Bhatt's performance in this film: 'I didn't understand...'

Men's 100m final, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch live on TV and online in India

Aamir Khan refused this film as he wanted to play lead character; movie became blockbuster, earned over Rs 500 crore

Meet woman with Rs 420 crore net worth, cancer survivor who owns 10 private jets, developed India's first…

What is the fee structure of Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS coaching? Check details

What is the fee structure of Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS coaching? Check details

Drishti IAS offers a variety of courses for IAS aspirants, including IAS Prelims Course, GS Foundation Course (Prelims + Mains), live online classes, and offline weekend batches

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 11:40 PM IST

What is the fee structure of Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS coaching? Check details
Drishti IAS Coaching Institute, established by Vikas Divyakirti, is renowned for preparing students for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. The institute offers various courses, including online classes and pen drive courses. The fee for the GS Foundation Course is Rs 1,00,000, according to reports. 

Founded on November 1, 1999, 'Drishti: The Vision' is one of the most renowned coaching institutes for IAS preparation. Vikas Divyakirti, a well-known teacher, is the founder of this institute.

Drishti IAS offers a variety of courses for IAS aspirants, including IAS Prelims Course, GS Foundation Course (Prelims + Mains), live online classes, and offline weekend batches.

For the GS Foundation Course, students need to pay Rs 1,00,000. Classes are conducted by Drishti IAS teachers under the guidance of Vikas Divyakirti.

Vikas Divyakirti himself teaches ethics classes. Though his lectures are not live, the latest sessions are provided. Drishti IAS also sends study materials to students for their preparation.

According to reports, here is the fee structure for various courses:

(Disclaimer: The provided information is based on data available from the internet.)

- GS Foundation Course: Rs 1,00,000
- Pre. Test Series (GS + CSAT) (25 GS + 5 CSAT = 30 Tests): Rs 10,000
- GS (P+M) + CSAT: Rs 1,47,000
- GS (P+M) + CSAT + Essay: Rs 1,56,000
- GS (P+M) + CSAT + Essay + TS (Pre) + TS-GS (Mains): Rs 1,78,000

