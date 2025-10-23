FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

What is the cloud seeding plan? Can artificial rain reduce Delhi-NCR pollution? Here's all you need to know

The Capital's skies have remained unusually dry even after Diwali, and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no favourable cloud window is expected before October 25.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 10:57 PM IST

What is the cloud seeding plan? Can artificial rain reduce Delhi-NCR pollution? Here's all you need to know
Delhi's ambitious plan to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding, an attempt to tackle air pollution via weather modification, has hit a roadblock. Despite completing technical and administrative preparations, the plan has been delayed due to the absence of suitable clouds. The Capital's skies have remained unusually dry even after Diwali, and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no favourable cloud window is expected before October 25.

What is cloud seeding and how does it work?

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique aimed at enhancing precipitation. It involves dispersing certain substances, most commonly silver iodide (AgI) or salt particles, into clouds. These particles act as nuclei around which water vapour condenses and eventually falls as rain. There are two major types of cloud seeding: Hygroscopic Cloud Seeding and Glaciogenic Cloud Seeding. Hygroscopic Cloud Seeding involves releasing salt-based particles at the base of warm clouds, while Glaciogenic Cloud Seeding involves injecting substances like silver iodide or dry ice into supercooled clouds.

What is the process of cloud seeding?

The materials are usually deployed from aircraft. In Delhi's case, a Cessna-206H aircraft modified for cloud seeding and stationed in Meerut is on standby. Aircraft release the seeding material into pre-identified clouds, often with flares mounted on the wings that ignite to disperse particles at specific altitudes. The initiative is being led in partnership with IIT Kanpur, which is providing technical expertise and has also conducted earlier trials in other Indian states.

Why has the plan been delayed despite pollution spikes?

The plan has been delayed due to the absence of suitable clouds. Cloud seeding cannot generate rain from clear skies; it can only enhance rainfall in moisture-laden clouds that already exist. Scientists from IIT Kanpur have clarified that the technique only works when the target clouds contain at least 50 per cent moisture and are located between 500 and 6,000 metres above ground, conditions typically associated with Nimbostratus clouds.

Four dry-run flights have already been successfully conducted over northwest Delhi. According to Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, all DGCA approvals, pilot arrangements, and ground protocols are in place. "Previous governments only made announcements. We completed everything in seven months, from permissions, agreements, scientific consultations, to aircraft arrangements," Sirsa said. He also underlined that this isn't just political optics: "We're ready. The moment clouds form, we will fly," he told PTI.

Expected impact of artificial rain on pollution

Even light to moderate rainfall can temporarily reduce air pollution. According to Moneycontrol, artificial rain could lower the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) by anywhere between 50 and 80 points, depending on the spread and intensity of the showers. Rainfall helps by washing out suspended particulate matter, especially PM2.5 and PM10, which are the dominant pollutants in Delhi's air during winter.

Cloud seeding trials in India

India is not new to cloud seeding. States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu have all attempted cloud seeding to induce rain during dry spells, especially for agriculture. The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology carried out one of the earliest experiments in 1972, and more recently, Karnataka and Maharashtra deployed the technique in drought-prone districts.

What is the limitations of clould seeding?

While cloud seeding offers potential short-term relief, experts have flagged several limitations. Meteorological uncertainty, short-lived gains, and environmental concerns are some of the issues associated with cloud seeding. The process typically involves dispersing silver iodide or dry ice into clouds, and while global studies have found silver iodide to be safe in regulated quantities, environmentalists argue that repeated or large-scale use must still be monitored for potential bioaccumulation in soil or water.

The Delhi government is waiting favourable cloud conditions to proceed with the cloud seeding operation, with all preparations complete and the aircraft on standby, ready to take action as soon as suitable clouds are available.

