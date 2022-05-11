What is the AFSPA Act? Know states where Indian Army has special powers

File photo

In a recent visit to Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah talked about how the AFSPA Act has been removed from several districts of the state and will soon be removed from the entire state, meaning that the law and order situation in Assam is witnessing an improvement.

Shah also said that the partial removal of the AFSPA Act, which grants special powers to the Indian Army, has been possible due to the improved law and order situation and peace accords with militant outfits in Assam.

What is the AFSPA Act?

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is an act passed by the Parliament of India, which grants special powers and authorities to the Indian Armed Forces over any state or district which might be defined as a “disturbed area”, as per the Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976.

Under the current terms, the power to declare any specific area as disturbed lies with the central government. Under the AFSPA Act, the armed forces are primarily expected to maintain law and order in an area and observe close surveillance of places that might be disturbed.

AFSPA has sparked major criticism from several political parties over the last few years, citing reasons for human rights violations. Many political leaders also stand in support of the act, saying that it is essential if peace is to be restored in a disturbed area.

As per AFSPA, an officer of the Indian Armed Forces has the authority to fire upon or use force against a person going against the law, under certain conditions. Armed forces are also allowed to enter and search any premises if any unlawful activity is suspected.

Other powers that lie with the Army under the AFSPA Act are arresting a person without a warrant, seizing arms and ammunition, and providing protection to a person acting in good faith. These terms are permissible under certain conditions.

States in India where AFSPA is implemented

AFPSA is currently active in a total of four states and one union territory. It must be noted that the rule is implemented in 31 districts fully, while 12 districts remain under the act partially. The AFSPA states are –

Jammu and Kashmir

Nagaland

Assam

Arunachal Pradesh

Manipur

In a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court in 2016, the bench ended the immunity of the armed forces from prosecution under AFSPA. The court bench said, “It does not matter whether the victim was a common person or a militant or a terrorist, nor does it matter whether the aggressor was a common person or the state. The law is the same for both and is equally applicable to both.”

