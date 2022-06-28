What is Talaq-e-Hasan? Know why Supreme Court is hearing plea against Muslim divorce practice

File photo

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court recently heard a plea that was challenging the practice of ‘Talaq-e-Hasan’, which is observed mostly in Muslim marriages. The plea was seeking the scrapping of this divorce practice, terming it unconstitutional, and stepping on the rights of women.

A vacation bench comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Vikram Nath took note of the submissions of advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, appearing for petitioner Benazeer Heena, that the plea needed an urgent hearing. The plea was heard by the Supreme Court on June 17, 2022.

What is Talaq-e-Hasan?

Talaq-e-Hasan is a type of divorce practice common in Muslim marriages, where a man can divorce his wife by pronouncing “talaq” three times over the course of three months. This means that the Muslim man can say “talaq” once a month for three months, leading to the end of the marriage.

Talaq-e-Hasan is a form of triple talaq, which is practiced in Muslim marriages. Many petitioners that have approached the court over the years have termed this practice as regressive, saying that it violated the fundamental and constitutional rights of women.

Why are people against Talaq-e-Hasan?

Recently, a plea filed in the Delhi High Court by a woman sought action against the practice of Talaq-e-Hasan. The woman was served a talaq notice by her husband in the first week of June and was seeking that the notice be termed void and unconstitutional.

The plea also sought to direct religious groups, bodies, and leaders that "permit and propagate such practices not to force the petitioner woman to act according to the Sharia Law and accept talaq-e-hasan". It also sought direction from the police to protect her from religious groups and bodies in case any force is used against her to accept talaq-e-hasan.

The practice of talaq-e-hasan is being rejected by many Muslim women, who have reported abuse and threats by their in-laws on the pretext of a divorce through the triple talaq practice. The Delhi High Court is set to hear the plea again on August 18, and the Supreme Court bench will also be taking up the matter soon.

(With inputs from agencies)

