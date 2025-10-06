What is Sresan, the company behind Coldrif cough syrup, linked to 14 children's deaths?

Several states, including Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, have banned the Coldrif cough syrup.

The governments of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup after tests revealed it contained a highly poisonous substance. At least 14 deaths were reported due to the alleged consumption of a cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, while eight children were admitted to a hospital, said an official on Sunday.

Which substance is found in Coldrif?

The Health Ministry confirmed that the Coldrif cough syrup contained diethylene glycol (DEG) beyond permissible limits. DEG is a toxic substance used in industrial solvents that can be fatal if ingested even in small amounts.

What is Sresan Pharma, the company behind Coldrif cough syrup?

The Chennai-based company reportedly began as a private firm in 1990 and later operated as a sole proprietorship, HT reported. On Indiamart, the Sresan Pharmaceutical Maker describes itself as a trader of cough syrups, protein powders, pharmaceutical syrups and herbal child growth syrups. The website lists the GST partner behind Sresan Pharmaceutical Maker as ‘Ranganathan’.

States issue advisories, ban Coldrif

Earlier on Sunday, several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Telangana, Kerala, have issued advisories and banned the Coldrif cough syrup. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has launched an investigation and will take action against Sresan Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup.

