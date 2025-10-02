What is Sir Creek? Rajnath Singh's BIG warning, disputed region between India and Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave a strong warning to Pakistan on Thursday against “any misadventures” and said that one route to Karachi “passes through the creek,” referring to the disputed Sir Creek route. He clarified that Operation Sindoor was not aimed at starting a war with Pakistan and declared that it was exposed during the conflict in May.

What is Sir Creek dispute between India and Pakistan?

Sir Creek is a 96-km-long tidal estuary between Gujarat's Rann of Kutch and Pakistan. The name is given after a British representative, the estuary further goes into the Arabian Sea. On its way, it separates Pakistan from India by the Sindh province being on one side and Gujarat’s Kutch on the other.

The region is highly resourceful as it is one of the largest fishing zones in India and has a treasure of untapped oil and gas resources. According to the authorities, the region is extremely difficult to navigate as the summer here has extremely hot days and winter sees extremely cold nights.

The region is a disputed land between India and Pakistan as the neighbouring nations interpret its boundary in different ways. The dispute regarding the maritime region dates to the 1914 Bombay government resolution, according to which a boundary line between the Sindh and Kutch divisions was required to be made.

According to Paragraph 9 of the agreement, the boundary lies “to the east of the Creek,” suggesting that the creek lies completely in Sindh, which is now part of Pakistan. The dispute has been between these nations as the two areas, Sindh and Kutch, became part of Pakistan and India after the Partition in 1947. The dispute now comes under international maritime law, known as the Thalweg principle.

According to the present situation, Pakistan claims that because Sir Creek is unnavigable, the Thalweg principle cannot apply. But India insists on the region being navigable during high tide, making the settlement appropriate under the international norms.

What did Rajnath say?

Singh was speaking to military officials in Bhuj, Gujarat on Dussehra when he warned Pakistan and said that it should remember the lessons of the 1965 Indo-Pak war. "During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate India's defence system from Leh to Sir Creek. In retaliatory action, Indian forces completely exposed the Pakistani air defence system and sent a message to the world that Indian forces can inflict heavy losses on Pakistan whenever and wherever they wish.”