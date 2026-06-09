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Signature forgery scandal: CID reaches Mamata Banerjee's residence with arrest warrant; What we know so far?

A major political controversy surfaced in West Bengal stemmed from allegations that signatures of various TMC MLAs were fake in documents submitted to the Assembly Speaker seeking the appointment of the LoP and other legislative positions.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 05:08 PM IST

Signature forgery scandal: CID reaches Mamata Banerjee's residence with arrest warrant; What we know so far?
Mamata Banerjee is now embroiled in fake signature controversy (ANI)
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Mamata Banerjee, former chief minister of West Bengal who ruled for a successful three terms, has been stuck in a political storm ever since her poll defeat in April this year. Not over with the mass resignations and rebel in her Trinamool Congress over multiple allegations yet, she now has to face the Crime Investigation Department (CID) which has reached her home in Kalighat in connection with a signature forgery case.

What is the Signature forgery scandal?

The CID team reached her residence as part of its investigation into the case involving alleged use of fake signatures of party MLAs in a communication to the Assembly speaker, endorsing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay's selection as the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

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