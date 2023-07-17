Headlines

What is sharenting? Know all about practice that Assam Police has warned against

US returns 105 artefacts to India days after PM Modi's visit, see pics here

Wordle 759 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 18

Project K: Deepika Padukone's first look from Prabhas-starrer takes internet by storm, fans say 'queen is coming'

CSIR NET Result 2023 likely soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in: See how to check here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 759 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 18

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

CSIR NET Result 2023 likely soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in: See how to check here

UPSC: Top 10 youngest IAS officers in India

10 benefits of drinking hot water in the morning

Successful CEOs, founders who are not from IIT, IIM

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

DNA | Musk vs Mark: Will Zuckerberg's Threads beat Musk's Twitter?

WTC Final Memes: Top funny memes after Team India's poor batting show on Day 2 of WTC 2023 final

NIRF Best Colleges 2023: Miranda College at number one, 5 Delhi University colleges in top 10 list

Project K: Deepika Padukone's first look from Prabhas-starrer takes internet by storm, fans say 'queen is coming'

Kajol's kissing scene from The Trial goes viral, netizens say 'bhai ye sab kya dekhna padh rha hai'

'My face looks f**ked up': Urfi Javed gets under eye-fillers after being trolled, says 'even makeup can't hide my...'

HomeIndia

India

What is sharenting? Know all about practice that Assam Police has warned against

Assam Police has used AI images to raise awareness on social media about sharenting.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Assam Police has warned people against sharenting, a term coined 13 years back in 2010. It is a practice that describes parents sharing sensitive information about their children on online platforms. 

Sharenting can lead to digital kidnapping, cyberbullying and put children at the risk of scammers and predators. Assam Police urged parents to protect their children from sharenting.  It used AI-generated images to raise awareness against publicly sharing videos and photos of children on social media.

In a tweet with the hashtag 'don't be sharent', Assam Police said, "Yet another awareness campaign of Assam Police goes viral. This time, it's powered by AI! Here's a thread listing media coverage." The post had photos of four different children, each carrying a separate message.

 

READ | Asia Cup 2023 schedule likely to be announced soon, opening match to kick off in Pakistan; check details

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi: 21-year-old man killed for allegedly raping woman, 2 held

Lionel Messi to earn over Rs 1000 crore in cash alone at relatively unknown US football club

Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

'Vendetta': DMK after ED raids Tamil Nadu minister, his MP son in money laundering case

R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron from banquet dinner at Louvre, see viral photos

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE