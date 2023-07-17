What is sharenting? Know all about practice that Assam Police has warned against

Assam Police has used AI images to raise awareness on social media about sharenting.

Assam Police has warned people against sharenting, a term coined 13 years back in 2010. It is a practice that describes parents sharing sensitive information about their children on online platforms.

Sharenting can lead to digital kidnapping, cyberbullying and put children at the risk of scammers and predators. Assam Police urged parents to protect their children from sharenting. It used AI-generated images to raise awareness against publicly sharing videos and photos of children on social media.

In a tweet with the hashtag 'don't be sharent', Assam Police said, "Yet another awareness campaign of Assam Police goes viral. This time, it's powered by AI! Here's a thread listing media coverage." The post had photos of four different children, each carrying a separate message.

Likes fade, but the digital scars remain.



Shield your child from the perils of Sharenting.



Be mindful of what you share about your child on Social Media. BeASharent pic.twitter.com/Z8oilz8PFR — Assam Police (@assampolice) July 15, 2023

READ | Asia Cup 2023 schedule likely to be announced soon, opening match to kick off in Pakistan; check details