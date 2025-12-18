FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

What is SHANTI Bill? Parliament gives nod to landmark bill, know how new power play will change India's nuclear sector

The Parliament on Thursday gave the green light to the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, paving the way for private sector participation in the nuclear energy industry. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and approved by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 07:35 PM IST

What is SHANTI Bill? Parliament gives nod to landmark bill, know how new power play will change India's nuclear sector
The Parliament on Thursday gave the green light to the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, paving the way for private sector participation in the nuclear energy industry. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and approved by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. 

The Bill allows “any department of the Government of India or any institution or authority or corporation established or owned or controlled by such government, any government company, any other company, a joint venture among any of the aforesaid; or any other person expressly permitted by the central government, by notification, to set up such facilities or undertake such activities.”

