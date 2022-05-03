What is Shani Sade Sati? Remedies By Celebrity Astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla

What is Shani Sade Sati?

Ganesha says Saturn is the ruler of actions, and during Shani Sade Sati, the effects of our previous karmic actions are most visible. It is the Saturn period of 7.5 years, which begins when retrograde Saturn takes the house immediately before the natal Moon. Because Saturn remains around 2.5 years in each symbol, Shani Sade Sati begins when Saturn reaches the 12th house from the birthplace Moon and concludes when it departs the 2nd house from the primal Moon. Countless people are afraid of Sade Sati because of the negative consequences of the time.

How Does Saturn/Shani Affect Our Lives?

Saturn is considered the ruler of Karma and usually has negative effects but it gives positive effects when it is in the 2nd, 7th, and 10th house. It has a greater influence on your home, children, wealth, marriage life, and other aspects too. People who have blessings of Shani/Saturn do very well in terms of business related to machinery, transport, and infrastructure industry. People whose Shani is placed into the 4th, 5th, and 8th houses will certainly face very heavy setbacks in their lives. The importance of Shani becomes less important when its position clashes with Ketu and Rahu but on the other hand, if Venus is placed under its influence, it has very advantageous effects.

What is The Effect of Sade Sati?

Saturn is an unwanted adverse planet so the native will have to face difficulties during Sade Sati. Those with ill karmic experience economic hardships at the start of Sade Sati. The person then falls into despair and begins to have issues with connections and relatives and friends. Sade Sati will give you troublesome time from your enemies in the initial phase you will face work-related issues also on your professional fronts. You will feel mentally and emotionally weak during this time. You will not be able to make progress even after giving your best. As you reach the peak of Sade Sati, you will face serious mental health and physical health issues also. One may face a financial crunch and the burden of debts too. Sade Sati will make you an imbalanced person overall.

Remedies to Reduce Sade Sati

Chanting ‘Om Hanumantey Namaah’ every day during the period of Sade Sati will help you.

Worshipping Pipal tree on Tuesday and Saturday will reduce the effect of Sade Sati.

Making donation on Saturday will reduce effect of Sade Sati.

Feeding beggars and needy people will reduce the effect of Sade Sati.

Avoiding Alcohol will reduce effect of Sade Sati.

Conducting Havan at your office and home will reduce the effect of Sade Sati.

Wearing Black Color clothes on Saturdays will reduce effect of Sade Sati.

Chanting Hanuman Chalisa will reduce the effect of Sade Sati.

Chanting of Shani Beej Mantra will reduce the effect of Sade Sati.

Going barefoot to a temple for forty-three days every day may also turn out to be very fruitful.

Effect of Sade Sati on Your Zodiac Sign

Aries (Mesh Rashi Sade Sati)

Aries people will find it difficult to deal with finances and manage the professional work pressure leading to delays in achieving success during their period of Sade Sati.

Taurus (Vrushabh Rashi Sade Sati)

Taurus people will not be able to stay in emotional well-being during their period of Sade Sati. They will go through depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues.

Gemini (Mithun Rashi Sade Sati)

Geminis will have to work extra hard and they will not be able to get an easy lifestyle during their period of Sade Sati. Even making numerous efforts will not be able to do any good for them.

Cancer (Kark Rashi Sade Sati)

Natives with Cancer zodiac signs will have to deal with issues arising out of unhealthy relationships. They will not be able to have a peaceful environment on their domestic fronts.

Leo (Sinh Rashi Sade Sati)

Natives of the Zodiac will enter into disputes related to property and other legal disputes during their period of Sade Sati and this process will drain them mentally and financially.

Virgo (Kanya Rashi Sade Sati)

Virgo natives will find it difficult to deal with their education and learning during that period of Sade Sati. It would be difficult for them to establish their foot in career their desire.

Libra (Tula Rashi Sade Sati)

Sade Sati's impacts on Libra may be noticed in both their personality attributes and their daily lives. Librans might become too compassionate and empathetic during the Sade Sati period. They are prone to breakdowns or becoming quickly angered.

Scorpio (Vrushchik Rashi Sade Sati)

Scorpios' mental health is severely affected by Sade Sati. Scorpio is an adversary sign, and the Moon is also weak in this sign. They would be a lot more unsatisfied and stressed out. This might have an impact on their family, finances, and company During Sade Sati Period.

Sagittarius (Dhanu Rashi Sade Sati)

During this time, there may be miscommunications and economic strain. Expenditure may continue to rise. Sudden economic losses and the dread of being robbed are additional possibilities during Sade Sati Period.

Capricorn (Makar Rashi Sade Sati)

Ganesha says you may be frustrated because you are unable to see the fruits of your labor. Your immune response and stamina will be weak. You'll need to pay particular attention to your family and personal life, or else you'll end up with greater issues During Sade Sati Period.

Aquarius (Kumbha Rashi Sade Sati)

During Sade Sati Period, you might be depressed or have an unidentified fear or anxiety. Your cognition, activity, and decision-making will be clouded. You'll have a religious bent and be drawn to the complexities of the environment. Understanding and executing the essentials correctly will help you get through this time.

Pisces (Meen Rashi Sade Sati)

The stream of life would be disrupted by some unforeseen events. Your health might potentially be jeopardized. Furthermore, property damages are a possibility. You'd be abrasive and impulsive, which would negatively impact your marital satisfaction during the Sade Sati period.

Conclusion

