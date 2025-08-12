Twitter
Election 2025: Impact of language politics in Eastern India - How vote conflicts are reshaping Bengal, Assam, Bihar

'What is shameful is your...': Israel envoy slams Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations on Gaza conflict

LoP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says THIS on SC order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, calls it 'step...'

Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease

How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump?

Rahul Gandhi accuses Election Commission of failing to uphold 'One Man, One Vote', vows to...

KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Col Sofiya Qureshi, WC Vyomika Singh on Independence Day, talks about Operation Sindoor

Big update on Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row: 3-member panel formed to...

Jolly LLB 3 teaser: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi face off in courtroom chaos; Saurabh Shukla stuck in the crossfire

War 2 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film sells 50000 tickets, still short of Rajinikanth's Coolie, Day 1 collection at box office expected to be just Rs...

Election 2025: Impact of language politics in Eastern India - How vote conflicts are reshaping Bengal, Assam, Bihar

Impact of language politics - How vote conflicts reshaping Bengal, Assam, Bihar

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and mor

'What is shameful is your...': Israel envoy slams Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations on Gaza conflict

Israel envoy slams Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations on Gaza conflict

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and mor

Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth's 5 blockbuster action movies

Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s 5 blockbuster action movies

Before Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR face off in War 2, these Indian spy thrillers will keep you entertained

Before War 2, these Indian spy thrillers will keep you entertained

'What is shameful is your...': Israel envoy slams Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations on Gaza conflict

This exchange comes amid intensifying violence and growing international debate over the humanitarian crisis and civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip. Adding to the rising tensions, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra separately condemned the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza.

ANI

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 02:56 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Reuven Azar, Israel's Ambassador to India, reacted sharply to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's recent allegations accusing Israel of genocide in Palestine, countering her claims with a detailed rebuttal. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted, "The Israeli state is committing genocide. It has murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children. It has starved hundreds to death, including many children, and is threatening to starve millions." She further condemned global silence, stating, "Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself," and criticized the Indian government, adding, "It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine."

Israel envoy slams Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations on Gaza conflict

In response to Gandhi Vadra's remarks, Azar said, "What is shameful is your deceit. Israel killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas's heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance, and their rocket fire."

He also highlighted Israel's humanitarian efforts, saying, "Israel facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza while Hamas tries to sequestrate them, thereby creating hunger." Addressing demographic concerns raised indirectly by the accusations, Azar added, "The Gaza population has grown 450% in the last 50 years, no genocide there."

He concluded with a caution to the international community, urging, "Don't buy Hamas numbers."

Priyanka Gandhi condemns the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza

This exchange comes amid intensifying violence and growing international debate over the humanitarian crisis and civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip. Adding to the rising tensions, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra separately condemned the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, calling it a "heinous crime" and accusing the Israeli state of trying to silence the truth through "violence and hatred."

In a post on X, she wrote, "The cold-blooded murder of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil. The immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state. In a world where much of the media is enslaved to power and commerce, these brave souls reminded us of what true journalism is. May they rest in peace."

This comes amid escalating hostilities and increasing global scrutiny over the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilians in Gaza.

READ | Rahul Gandhi accuses Election Commission of failing to uphold ‘One Man, One Vote', vows to...

