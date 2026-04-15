FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

AP Inter Results 2026 Declared: 1st and 2nd year results announced at bie.ap.gov.in, check how to download scorecard

ED raids LPU campus in Punjab, owned by AAP MP Ashok Mittal who replaced Raghav Chadha in Rajya Sabha

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 15, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

What is Samrat Choudhary's 'Muretha' row? When Bihar's new CM took turban vow against Nitish Kumar in State Assembly

Trump vs Pope Leo XIV: US President presses Pontiff on Iran protester deaths, warns on nukes

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Will Class 10th results announce today? Know how to check via DigiLocker, Umang app, call and SMS

Who is Ayan Ahmed Tanveer? Maharashtra teen arrested for sexually exploiting 180 minor girls, recording 360 obscene videos and making them viral

Sensex surges 1300 points, Nifty above 24000 amid US-Iran possible second peace talks; Will market rally sustain?

US President Donald Trump says war with Iran 'close to over', but gives stern warning: 'If i pull stakes up...'

Viral video: Yash gives away biggest spoiler of Ramayana Part One, reveals why he won't share screen with Ranbir Kapoor's Rama

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
AP Inter Results 2026 Declared: 1st and 2nd year results announced at bie.ap.gov.in, check how to download scorecard

AP Inter Results 2026: 1st and 2nd year results announced at bie.ap.gov.in

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 15, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates here

What is Samrat Choudhary's 'Muretha' row? When Bihar's new CM took turban vow against Nitish Kumar in State Assembly

What is Samrat Choudhary's 'Muretha' row? When Bihar's new CM took turban vow

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend with whom he had ‘terrible breakup’; YouTuber now confirms relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt

Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend

Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth

Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most

HomeIndia

INDIA

What is Samrat Choudhary's 'Muretha' row? When Bihar's new CM took turban vow against Nitish Kumar in State Assembly

Samrat Choudhary becomes Bihar CM, ending Nitish Kumar’s long rule.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 10:20 AM IST

What is Samrat Choudhary's 'Muretha' row? When Bihar's new CM took turban vow against Nitish Kumar in State Assembly
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Samrat Choudhary has been named the new Chief Minister of Bihar, marking the end of Nitish Kumar's long and influential tenure. Kumar, who had been a central figure in the state's politics for nearly two decades, stepped down quietly, allowing his former deputy to take over leadership.

End of a Political Era

Nitish Kumar’s leadership has defined Bihar’s governance landscape since 2005, barring brief interruptions. His resignation marks a major shift in the state’s political trajectory. Known for his shifting alliances, Kumar had most recently returned to the NDA fold in 2024 after breaking away from the Mahagathbandhan, once again altering Bihar’s political equations.

Choudhary’s elevation signals the BJP’s growing influence in the state and a generational change in leadership.

The Turban Vow That Made Headlines

Choudhary’s rise carries a striking political backstory. Nearly three years ago, while serving as Bihar BJP president, he publicly pledged not to remove his traditional muretha (turban) until Nitish Kumar was ousted from the Chief Minister’s post.

The statement came during a heated exchange in the State Legislative Assembly, where Kumar questioned his attire. Choudhary responded by declaring it a symbol of his resolve to see Kumar removed from power. The gesture quickly became a talking point, reflecting the BJP’s aggressive stance at the time.

A Twist in the Timeline

However, the symbolic vow took an unexpected turn. When Nitish Kumar exited the Mahagathbandhan and rejoined the NDA in January 2024, Choudhary considered his pledge fulfilled and removed the turban—well before becoming Chief Minister himself.

Months later, he travelled to Ayodhya, where he performed religious rituals, including offering the muretha at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. He described the act as dedicating his vow to Lord Ram, a revered figure among his community.

Opposition Criticism and Political Irony

Leaders from the Rashtriya Janata Dal were quick to criticise Choudhary, accusing him of abandoning his promise prematurely and disrespecting tradition.

Yet, in a twist emblematic of Bihar’s unpredictable politics, Choudhary ultimately achieved what he had vowed—replacing Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister. The difference lies in how events unfolded: not through direct political defeat, but through shifting alliances and timing.

His journey from a symbolic protest to occupying the state’s top post reflects the fluid and often surprising nature of Bihar’s political landscape.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
AP Inter Results 2026 Declared: 1st and 2nd year results announced at bie.ap.gov.in, check how to download scorecard
AP Inter Results 2026: 1st and 2nd year results announced at bie.ap.gov.in
ED raids LPU campus in Punjab, owned by AAP MP Ashok Mittal who replaced Raghav Chadha in Rajya Sabha
ED raids LPU campus in Punjab, owned by AAP MP Ashok Mittal
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 15, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
What is Samrat Choudhary's 'Muretha' row? When Bihar's new CM took turban vow against Nitish Kumar in State Assembly
What is Samrat Choudhary's 'Muretha' row? When Bihar's new CM took turban vow
Trump vs Pope Leo XIV: US President presses Pontiff on Iran protester deaths, warns on nukes
Trump vs Pope Leo XIV: US President presses Pontiff on Iran protester deaths
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend with whom he had ‘terrible breakup’; YouTuber now confirms relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt
Meet Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged ex-girlfriend
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most
Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where legendary singer used to live with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle
Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go viral; her premium watch, worth Rs 35 lakh adds glamour
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement