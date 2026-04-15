What is Samrat Choudhary's 'Muretha' row? When Bihar's new CM took turban vow against Nitish Kumar in State Assembly

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INDIA
Samrat Choudhary becomes Bihar CM, ending Nitish Kumar’s long rule.
Samrat Choudhary has been named the new Chief Minister of Bihar, marking the end of Nitish Kumar's long and influential tenure. Kumar, who had been a central figure in the state's politics for nearly two decades, stepped down quietly, allowing his former deputy to take over leadership.
Nitish Kumar’s leadership has defined Bihar’s governance landscape since 2005, barring brief interruptions. His resignation marks a major shift in the state’s political trajectory. Known for his shifting alliances, Kumar had most recently returned to the NDA fold in 2024 after breaking away from the Mahagathbandhan, once again altering Bihar’s political equations.
Choudhary’s elevation signals the BJP’s growing influence in the state and a generational change in leadership.
Choudhary’s rise carries a striking political backstory. Nearly three years ago, while serving as Bihar BJP president, he publicly pledged not to remove his traditional muretha (turban) until Nitish Kumar was ousted from the Chief Minister’s post.
The statement came during a heated exchange in the State Legislative Assembly, where Kumar questioned his attire. Choudhary responded by declaring it a symbol of his resolve to see Kumar removed from power. The gesture quickly became a talking point, reflecting the BJP’s aggressive stance at the time.
However, the symbolic vow took an unexpected turn. When Nitish Kumar exited the Mahagathbandhan and rejoined the NDA in January 2024, Choudhary considered his pledge fulfilled and removed the turban—well before becoming Chief Minister himself.
Months later, he travelled to Ayodhya, where he performed religious rituals, including offering the muretha at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. He described the act as dedicating his vow to Lord Ram, a revered figure among his community.
Leaders from the Rashtriya Janata Dal were quick to criticise Choudhary, accusing him of abandoning his promise prematurely and disrespecting tradition.
Yet, in a twist emblematic of Bihar’s unpredictable politics, Choudhary ultimately achieved what he had vowed—replacing Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister. The difference lies in how events unfolded: not through direct political defeat, but through shifting alliances and timing.
His journey from a symbolic protest to occupying the state’s top post reflects the fluid and often surprising nature of Bihar’s political landscape.