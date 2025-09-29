Add DNA as a Preferred Source
What is Sahyog Portal? Reason behind Elon Musk’s X fight against Karnataka HC order

Elon Musk's social media platform X said it would file an appeal against the Karnataka High Court's move to reject its petition against the Central government's Sahyog portal.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 03:50 PM IST

What is Sahyog Portal? Reason behind Elon Musk’s X fight against Karnataka HC order
Elon Musk’s X fights against Karnataka HC order over Sahyog portal
    Elon Musk's social media platform X said it would file an appeal against the Karnataka High Court's move to reject its petition against the Central government's Sahyog portal.

    What is the Sahyog portal?

    The portal was set up by the Union government in 2024 to give a free hand to State police and other authorised government agencies to warn social media platforms of flouting rules. X rejected this

    and argued that the government, through this portal, is working like a broad and illegal censorship regime that would make it liable for criminal offence in case of non-compliance. Through an X post, the social media company said, "X is deeply concerned by the recent order from the Karnataka court in India, which will allow millions of police officers to issue arbitrary takedown orders through a secretive online portal called the Sahyog. This new regime has no basis in the law, circumvents Section 69A of the IT Act, violates Supreme Court rulings, and infringes Indian citizens’ constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression."

    In its petition, Elon Musk's social media company has challenged the Sahyog portal.

    Rejecting its petition, the court had said that it is necessary to regulate social media content, and warned that it cannot be allowed to function in a “state of anarchic freedom.” The court also mentioned that the Sahyog portal is a legitimate “instrument of public good.”

    Sahyog was launched in October 2024 by the Ministry of Home Affairs and is managed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.  

