What is Right to Disconnect Bill 2025, introduced in Lok Sabha? Can it be passed?

Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament (MP) from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday, seeking a legal right for employees to ignore work-related communication beyond duty hours. The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025 seeks the setting up of an employees' welfare authority to protect their right, if granted, of not being legally bound to answer work-related calls and messages after office hours or on holidays.

What does the bill propose?

The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025, which is a private member's bill, proposes to "establish employees' welfare authority to confer the right on every employee to disconnect from work-related telephone calls and emails beyond work hours and on holidays." According to Sule, the proposed law "fosters a better quality of life and a healthier work-life balance by reducing the burnout caused by today's digital culture." The bill was introduced on the fifth day of the Parliament's ongoing Winter Session, which began on December 1.

Will it become law?

The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025 is a private member's bill -- a bill introduced by a member of parliament other than a minister. On the other hand, a bill introduced by a union minister is called a government bill. It should be noted that private members' bills rarely become laws and are usually withdrawn after the government responds.