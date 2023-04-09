Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

What is Project Tiger? How many tigers are there in India: Know PM Modi's plan for 50th anniversary

PM Modi is all set to release the data on the tiger population in India on April 9, marking 50 years of the historic Project Tiger in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

What is Project Tiger? How many tigers are there in India: Know PM Modi's plan for 50th anniversary
PM Modi set to launch Project Tiger census (Photo - Twitter/Pixabay)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Project Tiger in the right way, by releasing the latest tiger census data in Mysuru, Karnataka today, on April 9. The last time that the census data on tigers was released was in 2018.

PM Modi arrived at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka early in the morning on Sunday, all set to mark the golden jubilee of Project Tiger, which was launched 50 years ago by the Indira Gandhi government, back in 1973.

The last tiger census shared by the Indian government in 2018 showed that the number of big cats in the country is steadily increasing, marking the success of Project Tiger. Here is all you need to know about the tiger census and the history of Project Tiger.

What is Project Tiger?

Project Tiger was launched as a government programme in 1973 during the tenure of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, keeping in mind the depleting population of the Bengal Tigers in India. This project aimed at maintaining and repopulating tigers across the country.

The main aim of Project Tiger was to prevent the Bengal Tiger from slipping into extinction by conserving its natural habitat and preserving these biological areas as national heritage sites. It also focused on stabling tiger reserves and increasing the breeding to boos the tiger population in the country.

How many tigers are there in India?

The tiger census numbers are released by the government every few years and have shown that the tiger population has increased in India. While there were only 1,411 tigers in the country in 2006, the 2018 census revealed that the number now stands at 2967.

PM Modi’s plan for Project Tiger golden jubilee

PM Modi is currently visiting the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka and will be releasing the most recent tiger census numbers in the country today. The prime minister will also be launching the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

The IBCA will be focusing on the protection and conservation of the seven big cats in the world, which are the Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar, and Cheetah, establishing a relationship with countries harbouring these animals.

READ | PM Modi to launch Big Cat Alliance, release latest tiger population data on Project Tiger's golden jubilee

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Step inside Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover's luxurious Delhi house
Disha Patani drops hot photos in red bralette and sequinned skirt, netizens say 'absolutely stunning'
Kajol-Nysa Devgan shine at NMACC gala event, pose with Rekha on pink carpet
In pics: Suhana Khan, Aryan, Nysa, Janhvi, Ananya, others turn heads in stylish outfits at NMACC event
Antilia to Xanadu 2.0: 10 most expensive houses in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 659 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.