What is Project Tiger? How many tigers are there in India: Know PM Modi's plan for 50th anniversary

PM Modi set to launch Project Tiger census (Photo - Twitter/Pixabay)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Project Tiger in the right way, by releasing the latest tiger census data in Mysuru, Karnataka today, on April 9. The last time that the census data on tigers was released was in 2018.

PM Modi arrived at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka early in the morning on Sunday, all set to mark the golden jubilee of Project Tiger, which was launched 50 years ago by the Indira Gandhi government, back in 1973.

The last tiger census shared by the Indian government in 2018 showed that the number of big cats in the country is steadily increasing, marking the success of Project Tiger. Here is all you need to know about the tiger census and the history of Project Tiger.

What is Project Tiger?

Project Tiger was launched as a government programme in 1973 during the tenure of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, keeping in mind the depleting population of the Bengal Tigers in India. This project aimed at maintaining and repopulating tigers across the country.

The main aim of Project Tiger was to prevent the Bengal Tiger from slipping into extinction by conserving its natural habitat and preserving these biological areas as national heritage sites. It also focused on stabling tiger reserves and increasing the breeding to boos the tiger population in the country.

How many tigers are there in India?

The tiger census numbers are released by the government every few years and have shown that the tiger population has increased in India. While there were only 1,411 tigers in the country in 2006, the 2018 census revealed that the number now stands at 2967.

PM Modi’s plan for Project Tiger golden jubilee

PM Modi is currently visiting the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka and will be releasing the most recent tiger census numbers in the country today. The prime minister will also be launching the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

The IBCA will be focusing on the protection and conservation of the seven big cats in the world, which are the Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar, and Cheetah, establishing a relationship with countries harbouring these animals.

READ | PM Modi to launch Big Cat Alliance, release latest tiger population data on Project Tiger's golden jubilee