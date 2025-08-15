What is PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana? Know its benefits and how to apply

Under Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, PM Modi promised that young men and women getting their first job in the private sector will be eligible for Rs 15,000 from the Central government. The scheme will come into effect from August 15, 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) in his 79th Independence Day speech at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Addressing the nation, Modi said that 3.5 crore youth are expected to benefit from the scheme between August 2025 and July 2027. Modi promised that young men and women getting their first job in the private sector will be eligible for Rs 15,000 from the Central government. Notably, PM-VBRY will come into effect from August 15, 2025.

“My country’s youth, today is 15th August, and on this very day, we are launching a scheme worth Rs 1 lakh crore for the youth of our country. From today, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana is being implemented. Under this scheme, young men and women getting their first job in the private sector will receive Rs 15,000 from the government. Companies that create more employment opportunities will also be given incentive amounts. The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana will create nearly 3.5 crore new employment opportunities for the youth,” said Modi.



What is Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY)

With an outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, PM-VBRY aims to generate more than 3.5 crore jobs in a span of two years. The scheme mainly targets not only to increase job opportunities but also to encourage companies to expand the ambit of hiring. The scheme also looks at ensuring employees get registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. Earlier known as the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, the PM-VBRY is a two-part incentive system. Part A is for first-time employees, while Part B is for employers.

Part A: Employees

Under this incentive system, EPFO-registered first-time employees, with salaries up to Rs 1 lakh, are eligible for one month’s EPF wage- up to Rs 15,000-in two instalments. The employees will get the first instalment after six months of employment and the second after 12. A financial literacy programme also has to be completed by the employees.

The payments will be disbursed to the first-time employees via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode using the Aadhaar Bridge Payment System (ABPS).

Part B: Employers

Under the scheme, the employers will be eligible for incentives when employing workers earning up to Rs 1 lakh. Up to Rs 3,000 will be paid by the government each month for two years for each additional employee retained in sustained employment for a period of at least half a year. The incentive will be extended to the third and fourth years in the manufacturing sector.



Also, the EPFO-registered companies are required to employ at least two additional employees – for units with fewer than 50 employees or at least five additional workers – for those with 50 or more – on a sustained basis for at least six months. The payments under this system are transferred directly to the PAN-linked accounts of the employees.



How to apply?

For employees: No separate application is required for employees. They will be automatically eligible once a PF account is created for the first time and linked to Aadhaar. The payments are transferred directly to the Aadhaar-seeded bank account.



For employers: For employers: The employers will have to obtain an EPFO code through the Shram Suvidha Portal. They are required to register on EPFO’s employer login to access the PM-VBRY interface. They need to hire eligible employees and ensure they meet wage and registration criteria. They need to file a monthly ECR with contributions. Following this, the incentives are credited to the PAN-linked company bank account every 6 months via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).



Who is eligible?

​The employees should have an EPFO-registered establishment after 15 August 2025 to become eligible for the scheme. They should earn gross wages of Rs 1 lakh per month or less. They have a UAN using Aadhaar-based face authentication via the UMANG app. They are required to stay employed for at least 6 months to get the first instalment, and 12 months with financial literacy training for the second instalment.

The employers must have an EPFO code (via the Shram Suvidha Portal) and be registered on EPFO’s employer login portal. They should hire eligible new or re-joining workers with Aadhaar-authenticated UANs. They need to submit monthly Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR) with PF contributions on time, and maintain new hires for a minimum of 6 months to qualify for incentives.



What are the benefits?