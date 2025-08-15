What is PM SVANidhi scheme? How is it big boost for street vendors? Check eligibility, benefits and steps to apply

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

17-year-old American teen's soulful rendition of Indian National Anthem goes viral on Independence Day, netizens feel 'proud' of him

CM Nitish Kumar's BIG announcement on uniform fee for Bihar government exams, announces Rs 100 Prelims fee, Mains to be...

J-K cloudburst Latest Update: Death toll rises to 60 in Kishtwar, rescue operation underway as 500 feared trapped

This blockbuster, made for Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 27 crore at the box office, gave Bollywood three superstars, all of whom died within 4 years of each other, they are..., film was..

50 Years of Sholay: From Dev Anand to Rajesh Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha; actors who were replaced from Dharmendra-Amitabh Bachchan's classic

Aishwarya Rai was removed from THIS film after director accused her of 'hiding' pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor played lead role, movie flopped at box office, earned only Rs...

79th Independence Day: What is Sudarshan Chakra that PM Modi promises to unveil by 2035? How will it destroy Pakistan's missiles?

Virat Kohli's post for Indian Armed Forces on Independence Day goes viral, star cricketer says 'we smile in freedom because...'

From royal gift from King of Bhutan to now Indian icon: The story of Jeep Wagoneer at Red Fort as India celebrates its 79th Independence Day

Will PCB drop Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan for 2025 Asia Cup? Here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
17-year-old American teen's soulful rendition of Indian National Anthem goes viral on Independence Day, netizens feel 'proud' of him

17-year-old American teen's soulful rendition of Indian National Anthem goes...r

CM Nitish Kumar's BIG announcement on uniform fee for Bihar government exams, announces Rs 100 Prelims fee, Mains to be...

CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 100 for prelims, no fee for mains exams in Bihar

Trump Putin Meeting Live Updates: Two world leaders set to meet in Alaska to discuss Russia-Ukraine war

Trump Putin Meeting Live Updates: Two world leaders set to meet in Alaska

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au

HomeIndia

INDIA

What is PM SVANidhi scheme? How is it big boost for street vendors? Check eligibility, benefits and steps to apply

The scheme promised collateral-free working capital loans of up to Rs 10,000 without any collateral to eligible vendors. Know how the scheme would benefit street vendors, small businesses, and hawkers in urban areas.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 02:59 PM IST

What is PM SVANidhi scheme? How is it big boost for street vendors? Check eligibility, benefits and steps to apply

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Friday, mentioned a series of welfare schemes, including PM SVANidhi Yojana, which was launched on June 1, 2020, to help small businesses, small retailers, hawkers and vendors in urban areas whose businesses were affected by COVID-19. The scheme promised collateral-free working capital loans of up to Rs 10,000 without any collateral to eligible vendors.

PM SVANidhi scheme: Key features and benefits 

How to apply

The scheme operates via multiple lending partners, including banks, NBFCs and small finance banks.

  • You need to visit the official portal at pmsvanidhi.mohua.gov.in
  • The online application needs to be completed by filling in the basic details
  • Submission of the required documents, such as Aadhaar, bank account details, and vendor certificate, etc.
  • Choose the preferred lender from the given options.

The applications are processed within 7-10 working days of applying for the loan. The funds get directly transferred to the applicant’s bank account.

Meanwhile, it was the 12th consecutive Independence Day speech for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starting from 2014. Modi delivered a 103-minute speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Friday, the longest by any prime minister in India's history, breaking his own 98-minute record from the 78th Independence Day last year.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier said that the PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors will be revamped with enhanced loans from banks and UPI-linked credit cards with a Rs 30,000 limit, as reported by PTI.  Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, Sitharaman said the scheme has benefited more than 68 lakh street vendors through respite from high-interest informal sector loans."Building on this success, the scheme will be revamped with enhanced loans from banks, UPI-linked credit cards with Rs 30,000 limit and capacity building support," she said.PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) is a Special Micro-Credit Facility for providing affordable loans to street vendors, as reported by the news agency. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Not Yashasvi Jaiswal or Abhishek Sharma! Ravi Shastri names THIS player as 'rising star of Indian cricket'
Ravi Shastri names THIS player as 'rising star of Indian cricket'
Meet woman, BTech grad, who turned down high-paying job offer from JP Morgan, became UPSC exam topper with AIR..., she is from...
Meet woman, BTech grad, who turned down high-paying job offer from JP Morgan,...
Pakistan to showcase THIS deadly missile with 750 km+ range on its Independence Day, should India be concerned?
Pakistan to showcase THIS deadly missile with 750 km+ range on its Independence
Saiyaara star says film would have flopped with Shah Rukh Khan in lead: ‘Ahaan Panday ko utha ke Jawan mein…’
Saiyaara star says film would have flopped with Shah Rukh Khan in lead: ‘Ahaan P
Amid strained India-US relations, Hindu temple gets desecrated in...; Indian consulate reacts
Amid strained India-US relations, Hindu temple gets desecrated in...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE