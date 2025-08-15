What is PM SVANidhi scheme? How is it big boost for street vendors? Check eligibility, benefits and steps to apply

The scheme promised collateral-free working capital loans of up to Rs 10,000 without any collateral to eligible vendors. Know how the scheme would benefit street vendors, small businesses, and hawkers in urban areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Friday, mentioned a series of welfare schemes, including PM SVANidhi Yojana, which was launched on June 1, 2020, to help small businesses, small retailers, hawkers and vendors in urban areas whose businesses were affected by COVID-19. The scheme promised collateral-free working capital loans of up to Rs 10,000 without any collateral to eligible vendors.

PM SVANidhi scheme: Key features and benefits

The eligible borrowers can avail a second loan of up to Rs 20,000 after timely repayment of the first loan. They are also eligible for a loan of up to Rs 50,000 for expanding the scope of their businesses.

The loan comes with a tenure of 12 months with flexible options for repayment.

There is no processing fee under the scheme.

A 7% annual interest subsidy is credited to the bank account of the eligible borrower on a quarterly basis.



Also read: PM's BIG announcement to develop Sudarshan Chakra defence system against any threat by 2035, says, 'Every citizen must feel...'

How to apply

The scheme operates via multiple lending partners, including banks, NBFCs and small finance banks.

You need to visit the official portal at pmsvanidhi.mohua.gov.in

The online application needs to be completed by filling in the basic details

Submission of the required documents, such as Aadhaar, bank account details, and vendor certificate, etc.

Choose the preferred lender from the given options.

The applications are processed within 7-10 working days of applying for the loan. The funds get directly transferred to the applicant’s bank account.

Meanwhile, it was the 12th consecutive Independence Day speech for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starting from 2014. Modi delivered a 103-minute speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Friday, the longest by any prime minister in India's history, breaking his own 98-minute record from the 78th Independence Day last year.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier said that the PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors will be revamped with enhanced loans from banks and UPI-linked credit cards with a Rs 30,000 limit, as reported by PTI. Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, Sitharaman said the scheme has benefited more than 68 lakh street vendors through respite from high-interest informal sector loans."Building on this success, the scheme will be revamped with enhanced loans from banks, UPI-linked credit cards with Rs 30,000 limit and capacity building support," she said.PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) is a Special Micro-Credit Facility for providing affordable loans to street vendors, as reported by the news agency.