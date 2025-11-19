What is PM Modi's new style statement? Sports bold, luxury timepiece priced at Rs 60,000, it features sapphire crystals, its unique element is...

Recently, the PM has been sporting a remarkable Indian watch. The advocate of Atmanirbhar Bharat has been promoting Indian craftsmanship by wearing the timepiece from the Jaipur Watch Company.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fashion and style exudes leadership with elegance-short kurta with Nehru jacket, turbans matching the outfit and the region of his travel with whom he often matches his attire which sets him apart from other leaders. Recently, the PM has been sporting a remarkable Indian watch. The advocate of Atmanirbhar Bharat has been promoting Indian craftsmanship by wearing the timepiece from the Jaipur Watch Company.

He has been seen wearing the wristwatch in several public appearances from September to November which is the Roman Baagh, a timepiece representing Indian heritage, innovation, and national pride.

What makes Jaipur Watch Co's Roman Bagh unique?

What makes Roman Baagh watch remarkable from others is its dial. It is embedded with a one-rupee coin from 1947, an original one showing India’s iconic walking tiger. This image is not mere symbolic but is a representation of India's transition into an independent country in the same year when it started carving out its own identity. PM Modi wearing such piece is makes it even more significant as it stands not as a sole representation of India's freedom but also becomes the torchbearer of PM's “Make in India” vision.

The Roman Baagh is designed with a bold 43mm case made from durable 316L stainless steel. The dial is a strong Japanese Miyota that makes automatic movements, most reliable for seamless performance and consistent accuracy. As it comes with a transparent case-back, it allows admirers to take a glimpse into its sophisticated mechanics, while sapphire crystals (front and back) improves scratch resistance. With 5 ATM water resistance, it remains elegant yet practical for daily wear.

It costs approximately between Rs 55,000 and Rs 60,000, and positions itself as a new entrant in this luxury segment while keeping strong cultural roots that speaks of India's new journey. Its premium finish, attention to detail, and historical element make it far more than a casual accessory, it becomes a conversation starter.