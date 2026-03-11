FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Kisan Yojana: Narendra Modi to credit Rs 2,000 to farmers' accounts on this date, check portal details, your name

Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi worried about excess baggage cost after historic BAFTA win: 'Oh my God, this is so heavy'

What is passive euthanasia? Supreme Court permits withdrawal of life support from man in vegetative state

Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 launched in India: Know specifications, colour options, prices here

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share stunning photos from their Mehendi ceremony: 'It was too perfect'

Faridabad to Noida Jewar Airport in minutes: Cabinet approves 7.8 km long elevated road, worth Rs 3631 crore; know details here

Malaika Arora opens up about her relationship with 'true friend' Navjot Singh Sidhu: 'He cannot hurt my heart all my life'

Rewriting the Rules: Women Building Purpose-Driven Leadership and Impact

Pune Horror: 18-year-old girl killed after truck hits two-wheeler from behind, watch video

Sorab Bedi breaks silence on dating rumours with Malaika Arora after viral party video: 'It could affect her mental state'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Kisan Yojana: Narendra Modi to credit Rs 2,000 to farmers' accounts on this date, check portal details, your name

PM Kisan Yojana: Narendra Modi to credit Rs 2,000 to farmers' accounts

Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi worried about excess baggage cost after historic BAFTA win: 'Oh my God, this is so heavy'

Boong: Lakshmipriya Devi worried about excess baggage cost after BAFTA win

Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 launched in India: Know specifications, colour options, prices here

Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 launched in India: Know specifications, price

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais

Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14

Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for

HomeIndia

INDIA

What is passive euthanasia? Supreme Court permits withdrawal of life support from man in vegetative state

The Supreme Court of India allowed withdrawal of life support for Harish Rana, a 32-year-old in a vegetative state for 13 years, applying guidelines from Common Cause v. Union of India and reaffirming the right to die with dignity.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 12:42 PM IST

What is passive euthanasia? Supreme Court permits withdrawal of life support from man in vegetative state
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has permitted the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment for a 32-year-old man who has remained in a permanent vegetative state for more than a decade. The order marks the first judicial application of the passive euthanasia guidelines laid down in the Common Cause v. Union of India decision.

A bench comprising Justice J. B. Pardiwala and Justice K. V. Viswanathan allowed the plea filed by the man’s father seeking permission to withdraw life support. The patient, identified as Harish Rana, has been in a persistent vegetative state since suffering a severe brain injury after falling from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation 13 years ago.

Medical condition and court observations

The court noted that Rana, now 32, had been in an irreversible condition for years with no signs of recovery. Medical records indicated that he suffers from complete quadriplegia and survives only on clinically administered nutrition provided through surgically inserted PEG tubes.

The bench observed that continuing medical intervention had merely prolonged his biological existence without offering any therapeutic benefit. Both the primary and secondary medical boards concluded that withdrawing life-sustaining treatment would be in the patient’s best interest.

The court also clarified that clinically administered nutrition qualifies as medical treatment and can be discontinued once expert medical boards unanimously recommend such a step.

What is passive euthanasia? 

Passive euthanasia refers to the practice of stopping or not providing life-sustaining medical treatment, such as ventilators or feeding tubes, to a terminally ill patient, allowing the person to die naturally. In India, it is permitted under strict legal guidelines and is linked to the recognised right to die with dignity. Unlike active euthanasia, which involves deliberately causing death, passive euthanasia allows death to occur by withdrawing medical support.

Directions for dignified withdrawal of care

While approving the request, the court directed that life-support measures, including artificial nutrition, be withdrawn in a manner that preserves the patient’s dignity. The judges also waived the usual 30-day reconsideration period.

To ensure proper medical supervision, the court instructed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to admit the patient to its palliative care centre, where the process of withdrawing treatment will take place. Authorities have also been asked to facilitate the patient’s transfer from his residence to the hospital.

Guidelines for future cases

The ruling also included broader administrative directions. High Courts across the country have been asked to instruct judicial magistrates to receive notifications from hospitals whenever medical boards decide to withdraw life support under the guidelines established in the Common Cause v. Union of India ruling.

Additionally, the Union government has been directed to ensure that district chief medical officers maintain panels of registered medical practitioners who can serve on secondary medical boards. The bench further recommended that the government consider introducing comprehensive legislation governing passive euthanasia.

In their judgment, the judges expressed deep admiration for the patient’s parents, acknowledging their unwavering care and devotion throughout the long and difficult ordeal.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Kisan Yojana: Narendra Modi to credit Rs 2,000 to farmers' accounts on this date, check portal details, your name
PM Kisan Yojana: Narendra Modi to credit Rs 2,000 to farmers' accounts
Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi worried about excess baggage cost after historic BAFTA win: 'Oh my God, this is so heavy'
Boong: Lakshmipriya Devi worried about excess baggage cost after BAFTA win
What is passive euthanasia? Supreme Court permits withdrawal of life support from man in vegetative state
Supreme Court permits withdrawal of life support from man in vegetative state
Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 launched in India: Know specifications, colour options, prices here
Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 launched in India: Know specifications, price
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share stunning photos from their Mehendi ceremony: 'It was too perfect'
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share stunning photos from Mehendi ceremony
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement