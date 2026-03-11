What is passive euthanasia? Supreme Court permits withdrawal of life support from man in vegetative state

The Supreme Court of India allowed withdrawal of life support for Harish Rana, a 32-year-old in a vegetative state for 13 years, applying guidelines from Common Cause v. Union of India and reaffirming the right to die with dignity.

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has permitted the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment for a 32-year-old man who has remained in a permanent vegetative state for more than a decade. The order marks the first judicial application of the passive euthanasia guidelines laid down in the Common Cause v. Union of India decision.

A bench comprising Justice J. B. Pardiwala and Justice K. V. Viswanathan allowed the plea filed by the man’s father seeking permission to withdraw life support. The patient, identified as Harish Rana, has been in a persistent vegetative state since suffering a severe brain injury after falling from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation 13 years ago.

Medical condition and court observations

The court noted that Rana, now 32, had been in an irreversible condition for years with no signs of recovery. Medical records indicated that he suffers from complete quadriplegia and survives only on clinically administered nutrition provided through surgically inserted PEG tubes.

The bench observed that continuing medical intervention had merely prolonged his biological existence without offering any therapeutic benefit. Both the primary and secondary medical boards concluded that withdrawing life-sustaining treatment would be in the patient’s best interest.

The court also clarified that clinically administered nutrition qualifies as medical treatment and can be discontinued once expert medical boards unanimously recommend such a step.

What is passive euthanasia?

Passive euthanasia refers to the practice of stopping or not providing life-sustaining medical treatment, such as ventilators or feeding tubes, to a terminally ill patient, allowing the person to die naturally. In India, it is permitted under strict legal guidelines and is linked to the recognised right to die with dignity. Unlike active euthanasia, which involves deliberately causing death, passive euthanasia allows death to occur by withdrawing medical support.

Directions for dignified withdrawal of care

While approving the request, the court directed that life-support measures, including artificial nutrition, be withdrawn in a manner that preserves the patient’s dignity. The judges also waived the usual 30-day reconsideration period.

To ensure proper medical supervision, the court instructed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to admit the patient to its palliative care centre, where the process of withdrawing treatment will take place. Authorities have also been asked to facilitate the patient’s transfer from his residence to the hospital.

Guidelines for future cases

The ruling also included broader administrative directions. High Courts across the country have been asked to instruct judicial magistrates to receive notifications from hospitals whenever medical boards decide to withdraw life support under the guidelines established in the Common Cause v. Union of India ruling.

Additionally, the Union government has been directed to ensure that district chief medical officers maintain panels of registered medical practitioners who can serve on secondary medical boards. The bench further recommended that the government consider introducing comprehensive legislation governing passive euthanasia.

In their judgment, the judges expressed deep admiration for the patient’s parents, acknowledging their unwavering care and devotion throughout the long and difficult ordeal.