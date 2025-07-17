What is 'PAN-PAN' call that Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight pilot made before diverting flight to Mumbai?

The flight, 6E 6271, was scheduled to land at the Manohar International Airport in Goa but was instead rerouted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

An IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Goa was diverted to Mumbai on Wednesday after a technical snag was detected mid-air.

The flight, 6E 6271, was scheduled to land at the Manohar International Airport in Goa but was instead rerouted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

According to an official statement from an IndiGo spokesperson, the aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and is currently undergoing necessary checks and maintenance.

What did Airline say?

“An alternative aircraft has been arranged for completing the journey, which will depart shortly with the customers. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation. At IndiGo, the safety and security of the customers, crew, and aircraft are of utmost importance,” the spokesperson said.

However, before making an emergency landing at Mumbai airport, according to the HIndustan Times report, the pilot issued a "PAN PAN PAN" call, indicating an urgent but non-life-threatening emergency, due to a problem with engine number one, as said by an official who preferred to remain anonymous.

What is PAN-PAN in aviation?

In aviation, PAN-PAN is a radiotelephony distress signal used to indicate an urgency situation, meaning there's a safety concern but not an immediate life-threatening emergency. It's a step below a "Mayday" call, which signifies a grave and imminent danger. The term is used three times in succession at the beginning of a radio transmission to alert all relevant parties that an urgent message will follow.

All passengers on board are reported to be safe. The airline is coordinating to ensure minimal disruption to the travel plans of the affected customers.

According to a statement by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai (CSMIA) Spokesperson, an emergency was declared at the airport following the diversion of the IndiGo flight.

What exactly happened?

"Following the diversion of a Delhi–Goa flight due to a technical snag, a full emergency was declared at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai (CSMIA) at 21:35 hours on 16 July 2025. The flight landed safely at 21:52 hours. The full emergency status was withdrawn at 21:57 hours," the CSMIA Spokesperson said.

"Passengers were safely deboarded and assisted by terminal staff. While the airline coordinates alternative onward travel for the passengers, CSMIA’s Terminal Operations team remains on standby to provide all necessary support. There has been no impact on overall airport operations. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority," the statement added.

One of the passengers travelling from Delhi to Goa told ANI that there was no panic due to the diversion announcement and it was a smooth landing.

"We were flying from Delhi to Goa and around 9:25pm pilot made an announcement that we will be landing in Bombay due to technical reasons for safety of the passengers. There was no panic. It was a smooth landing. We have been disembarked from the aircraft and we are awaiting for another aircraft. We were told that around 11:30 pm we will be boarding, but another announcement has been made saying no pilot is available at the moment, and when the pilot will arrive then they will inform the passengers when we can take off again," the passenger said.

(With ANI inputs)