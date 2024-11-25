PAN 2.0 project: The government aims to bring a technology-driven transformation for taxpayers' registration services while giving certain benefits to the people.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday announced several key decisions made during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on technological advancements, infrastructure development, and support for farmers, students, and entrepreneurs.

Speaking about the PAN card upgrade, Vaishnaw said, "The PAN card is an integral part of our lives, especially for the middle class and small businesses. It has undergone significant upgrades, and PAN 2.0 has been approved today. The existing system will be enhanced, and a robust digital backbone will be introduced."

The upgraded PAN card system is set to offer notable advancements. According to the minister, "We will explore whether it can serve as a common business identifier. A unified portal will be established, which will be entirely paperless and online, with a strong focus on grievance redressal."

(with inputs from ANI)