What is Order of Rio Branco, medal Roque Orlando Costa received at Brazilian Embassy in New Delhi

Roque Orlando Costa from Goa, India was recently awarded the prestigious Medal of Merit 'Order of Rio Branco' and Diploma of Recognition by the Brazilian Government on November 19, at the inauguration of an exhibition by Brazilian Modernist 'Roberto Burle Marx' at the Museum of Christian Art, Convent of Santa Monica, Old Goa.

Because of his 30 years of service as Trade Officer at the Brazilian Embassy in New Delhi, India, he was honoured with these outstanding accolades. His Excellency the Ambassador of Portugal to India, together with Brazilian Diplomats and local dignitaries, attended the award ceremony.

Brazil's highest civilian distinction, the Order of Rio Branco, was established on February 5, 1963. As a tribute to the Brazilian statesman José Paranhos, Baron of Rio Branco, the city bears his name. The President of Brazil is the Order's Grand Master, while the Minister of Foreign Affairs serves as Chancellor. In addition to the medal, the Baron of Rio Branco Order consists of the Grand Cross, Grand Officer, Commander, Officer, and Knight ranks.

The Ordinary Group and the Supplemental Group make up the Order. There are two groups that will be honoured with the Order: the current Brazilian diplomatic corps, which has a small number of available slots, and the retired diplomatic corps and other nationals and foreigners or legal organisations.

The President of the Republic serves as Grand Master of the Order, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs serves as Chancellor of the Order. The Secretaries General of the Presidency of the Republic's Civil and Military Houses and the Minister of Foreign Affairs' Secretary-General round out the Council of the Order. The Secretary of the Order of Itamaraty is the Chief of Protocol.