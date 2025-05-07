In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, said an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

Meaning Behind the Name ‘Operation Sindoor’

The codename ‘Operation Sindoor’ carries significant symbolism. Traditionally, sindoor (vermillion) is a red powder worn by married Hindu women. In the context of this operation, however, the name is believed to reference the tragic events of the Pahalgam attack, where terrorists reportedly forced victims to reveal their names and religion before executing them.

By naming the mission Operation Sindoor, India appears to pay homage to the victims while conveying a message of justice and remembrance.

