What is Operation Samudrayaan, India's deep sea mission? Quest for Titanium sphere delaying mission

It is well known to the world that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been attempting to send a manned mission into space. The mission is called Ganganyaan. However, the country is also preparing a vessel that can go deep into water for ocean exploration. The mission is called Samudrayaan.

The world knows more about space than oceans that cover most of the earth's surface. Oceans are a unique world of mystery. With all the technological advancements, the world has explored just 5 percent of the oceanic life. The deepest point known to the world is the Challenger Deep which is over 10,900 metres. Oceans are home to unknown animals, fishes and vegetation. They can also be sources of minerals and energy. Hence, every major economy has been investing in ocean exploration. Inda isn't far behind.

The biggest hurdle is the immense pressure water column applies on any object that goes deep inside the ocean.

Under the mission Samudrayaan, India will send three explorers to a depth of 500 metres under the sea. They will be sent in a vessel designed in India.

A steel sphere has been designed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology in Chennai. The aquanauts will go deep into the ocean inside this sphere.

India plans to send the Samudrayaan 6,000 metres deep into the sea. However, at the moment, it can't be done as steel can't withstand water pressure at that depth.

An official told PTI at the sidelines of the Indian Science Congress that they are trying to procure a titanium sphere that can withstand that much pressure. Steel would crumple at that depth.

However, countries are not ready to hand over that technology to India.

The Russia-Ukraine war has further complicated the problem.

Meanwhile, ISRO plans to carry out an uncrewed space mission to test the technology. Human spaceflight may become a possibility by 2024.

ISRO chairman S Somanath said it takes more than 10 years to develop the technology to send humans into space. "We are doing it in four," he said.