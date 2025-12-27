What is Operation Aaghat 3.0? Delhi Police's MAJOR crackdown ahead of New Year, here's all you need to know

According to police officials, the operation was aimed at dismantling vehicle theft networks, preventing crimes, and ensuring public safety.

The Delhi Police have launched a massive crackdown in the city, arresting hundreds of accused and seizing large quantities of illegal weapons, cash, liquor, and drugs in a preemptive action to ensure a crime-free New Year celebration. The operation, which was carried out in the South East district, was aimed at preventing crimes during the festive period.

What is Operation Aaghat 3.0?

Operation Aaghat 3.0 is a coordinated effort by the Delhi Police to target known crime hotspots and suspects linked to organized gangs. The operation involved raids across vulnerable areas to trace and take into custody those suspected to create trouble during the New Year celebrations. According to police officials, the operation was aimed at dismantling vehicle theft networks, preventing crimes, and ensuring public safety.

What exactly happened?

The crackdown led to the arrest of at least 285 accused, with charges filed under various laws, including the Arms Act, Excise Act, NDPS Act, and Gambling Act. The police also detained 504 persons to ensure crime-free celebrations during New Year. The seizures made during the operation included 21 illegal weapons, 27 vehicles, over 12,000 bottles of liquor, around Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, and 7 kg of cannabis from various accused.

Why Delhi Police conducted Operation Aaghat 3.0?

DCP South East Hemant Tiwari stated that this operation is a significant step in maintaining law and order. Providing details of the operation, DCP South East Hemant Tiwari said, "285 accused have been arrested under the Excise Act, NDPS Act and Gambling Act. A total of 504 persons were apprehended under preventive action, while 116 Bad Characters were also apprehended."

He further said, "Ten property offenders and five auto-lifters were arrested during the operation. Recoveries include 21 CMP, 20 live cartridges and 27 knives. A total of 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor and 6.01 kg of ganja were seized. We also recovered Rs 2,30,990 from gamblers, along with 310 mobile phones. As many as 231 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler were seized or recovered."

Operation Aaghat 3.0 | Key Outcomes from the South-East District-

Meanwhile, a brief exchange of fire took place in the National Capital's Narela area in which two wanted men were injured and apprehended by Delhi Police, officials said on Thursday.

Accused identified

According to the Delhi Police, the two accused, identified as Afzal alias Imran and Chandan alias Kaku, are Bad Characters (BCs) of Narela police station and are involved in multiple criminal cases.

The accused were roaming in the area with a firearm when the police set up a special picket near NIT, Narela. On spotting the police, the accused fired three rounds at the police. In retaliation, police injured the accused by firing at their legs, officials said.

The injured accused were admitted to RHC Hospital and later referred to BSA Hospital. Police recovered two pistols, mobile phones and a motorcycle from the spot. Five empty cartridges were also seized.

Investigation underway

Police said a case under relevant sections related to attempt to murder, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, and the Arms Act is being registered. Further investigation is underway.