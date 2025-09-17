What is O-1 Visa? Indian man granted this visa for 'extraordinary ability' amid Trump’s immigration crackdown; check eligibility, benefits

O-1 visa is rapidly gaining traction among Indian professionals as a reliable alternative to the H-1B visa. Indian nationals are currently the third-largest cohort of O-1A visa recipients globally, below only the U.K. and Brazil. ​

An Indian man named Piyush Varanjani, who was recently recognised as an individual of ‘extraordinary ability’, was granted a US O-1 visa. Sharing his excitement on social media, he said that its time to build his own reality. “Got my O-1 approved! Time to build my own reality. After my mom, now it's the US who thinks I am an individual of extraordinary ability. I first came to the US almost a decade back with my harem pants and a fistful of dream. A few months back I left @stripe to go all in on AI, and now finally SF is the new home,” Varanjani wrote in a post on X.

What is O-1 visa?

The US has designed the O-1 visa for individuals with ‘extraordinary ability’ in science, business, arts and athletics or those with remarkable achievements in the motion picture or television industry. Established under the Immigration Act of 1990, the visa requires individuals to meet at least three of eight criteria, such as major awards, scholarly publications, or original contributions to their field.

The O-1 visa, a non-immigrant visa, offers significant advantages, including no annual lottery or caps, a 93% approval rate, and initial validity for up to three years with unlimited extensions. It allows the individual to work for sponsoring employers or agents. This visa can lead to permanent residency through the EB-1 category.

Why are Indians choosing O-1 Visa?

Despite its high costs, ranging from USD 10,000 to USD 30,000, which is roughly 10 times more than H-1B fees, the demand for O-1 visas among Indians is driven by the visa's predictability and flexibility. Unlike the H-1B, the O-1 visa doesn't have a lottery system, which makes it predictable and doesn't leave many qualified individuals in limbo. It is merit-based, offering a more predictable pathway for talented individuals. Major U.S. firms like Google, Tesla, and McKinsey actively sponsor O-1 talent, while universities like Harvard and Yale recruit Indian faculty through it.