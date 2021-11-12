What is norovirus infection that was reported in Kerala's Wayanad?

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in some parts of the country and now cases of another highly infectious virus are being reported. Several cases of norovirus have been confirmed in the Wayanad district of Kerala. The state government has advised people to be vigilant against this contagious virus.

The norovirus infection was reported in about 13 students of a veterinary college at Pukode near Vithiri in the Wayanad district recently. However, health officials have said that the situation has been brought under control and no further outbreak has been reported. They said that they are also preparing a collection of data of the students of the College of Veterinary Sciences besides conducting awareness campaigns as part of preventive measures.

Also known as the vomiting bug, norovirus is highly infectious and causes vomiting and diarrhoea but usually passes in a couple of days. This normally peaks in the winter months.

But cases of the virus have recently been increasing across England. Outbreaks have been particularly concentrated in nursery and childcare facilities with far more than expected in summer months, Public Health England (PHE) said.

The overall number of laboratory-confirmed norovirus reports across all age groups has also recently increased to the levels seen in previous years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norovirus characteristics

Norovirus is commonly known as the winter vomiting bug.

It is easily transmitted through contact with infected individuals or contaminated surfaces.

The increase in outbreaks has been mostly in educational settings, particularly in nursery and childcare facilities.

Symptoms include sudden onset of nausea, projectile vomiting and diarrhoea.

Symptoms can also include a high temperature, abdominal pain and aching limbs.

Norovirus can be spread through food contaminated by the virus when food is handled by symptomatic people or infected individuals.

Precautions to be taken