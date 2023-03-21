Search icon
What is Night Sky Sanctuary, India's first clear-sky observatory to be inaugurated by PM Modi in Ladakh

The Indian Astronomical Observatory, home to the world's second-highest optical telescope, can be found inside the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary, India's first Night Sky Sanctuary.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

The first Night Sky Sanctuary in India is being set-up in Ladakh, which would increase astro tourism in the Union Territory and provide jobs and income. The light pollution caused by our progress is reducing our ability to see the stars in the night sky. Even when unusual metallic clouds obscure the view, the night sky is always a spectacular show of star clusters, whole constellations, and meteor showers. Those who go to the deep umbra of Dark Sky Parks will discover more celestial wonders than they ever dreamed possible.

Living in a large city or even a small town may make it difficult, if not impossible, to view more than a few hundred stars in the sky at any one time. You may think a few hundred stars are plenty until you watch the Milky Way's rings illuminate the night sky. Here are some interesting tidbits about Dark Sky Parks, as well as compelling arguments for why everyone should visit one.

What is a Night Sky Sanctuary?
A Night Sky Sanctuary is a protected area with unpolluted night skies where you may gaze up at the stars and feel like you've stepped into another universe. A dark sky reserve, according to the International Dark Sky Association (IDA), is "a public or private land possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural, heritage and/or public enjoyment.”

To be designated as a Night Sky Sanctuary, a region has to meet severe criteria, including a certain level of air and light pollution-free darkness, the presence of natural darkness, and the support of the local population.

Similarly, the Dark Sky Association recognises parks that meet certain requirements as Night Sky Sanctuary in order to encourage astronomy tourism. Dark sky parks are public areas that are normally unoccupied and may be of any size, whereas reserves are areas of land, either public or private, that surround a "core" dark sky region.

There are regulations in place to prevent light pollution in the "core" dark region inside reserves. Yet, there are regulations that dark sky parks must adhere to in order to keep their skies black enough to view the Milky Way.

