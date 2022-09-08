What is new in Kartavya Path, to be inaugurated by PM Modi today? Parking, toilet, underpass details

Kartavya Path

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the revamped Rajpath which was yesterday renamed the Kartavya Path (Path of Duty). He will also unveil Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's statue. Here are 10 points about the Kartavya Path and the statue. The Kartavya Path will connect Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. The stretch is covered with greenery, beautified canals, food stalls that serve state-wise delicacies, new amenities and vending kiosks. The Kartavya Path used to be called Rajpath until yesterday. Before that, it was called Kingsway in the honor of Britain's King, who ruled India until 1947. The name has been changed as the Rajpath roughly translates into the king's way and denotes colonial legacy.

The government said the change in the name represents a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment.

The stretch has been revamped under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Central Vista project. The Public Works Department has finalized five vending zones on the Kartavya Path with 40 vendors each. The two blocks near the India Gate will have eight shops each. Many states have reportedly shown willingness to set up food stalls.

The government said in a statement that Rajpath had been experiencing intense tourist pressure and lacked basic amenities like toilets, water, street furniture and parking space. The government also wanted to conduct Republic Day parade in a less disruptive manner. The new pathway was developed keeping these concerns in mind.

The government said the Kartavya Path has lawns with walkways, canals, improved signs and a beautified landscape. A new pedestrian underpass, better parking facilities and night lighting, have been added for an enhanced tourist experience.

The canal system has been fitted with aerators. 16 bridges have been installed. Boating will be permitted at two spots -- near Krishi Bhawan and Vanijya Bhawan. The government will deploy scores of security personnel and sanitation workers.

A parking space for 1,125 vehicles and 35 buses has been created. 900 light poles have been installed for the beautification of the place. Over 400 benches, 150 dustbins and more than 650 new signages have been installed on the entire stretch.

One hundred and one acres of lawns have been replanted with different species of grass, appropriate to their location. Proper slopes and drain channels have been integrated to minimise damage caused by the stagnation of water.

Four new pedestrian underpasses have been built at busy junctions to segregate vehicular traffic from pedestrian movement, making the street safe to cross.

Modi will also dedicate Subhash Chandra Bose's statue at India Gate, to the nation.

