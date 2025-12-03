What is Mumbai’s Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Project? To connect residents to Navi Mumbai international airport, check details
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the Coastal Road tunnel between Orange Gate and Marine Drive, marking a revolution in Mumbai's transportation. The underground road project will help residents access Navi Mumbai International Airport.
An upcoming tunnel project will mark a historic moment in Mumbai’s transportation sector as tunnelling work started in what is India’s first urban road tunnel. The Coastal Road tunnel between Orange Gate and Marine Drive, stretching 9.239 km in South Mumbai will save “thousands of hours for thousands of people”, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.
CM Devendra Fadnavis launched the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) for Orange Gate to Marine Drive Urban Road Tunnel Project. The tunnel that spans 9.25 km, will be an engineering feat. It will run beneath the Central Railway and Western Railway tracks, and even 50 metres below the underground Metro 3 line, he said. Calling it an “engineering marvel,” Fadnavis said that “Thousands of hours for thousands of people will be saved,” standing at the site.
The tunnel will be built underneath 700 structures, including many heritage properties, the CM further said. According to the present plan, the Orange Gate-Marine Drive underground tunnel will likely be completed by 2028, but the state government is working to finish the project six months ahead of the deadline, said CM.
The tunnel will serve as an alternative route for the residents of south Mumbai and those living in the western suburbs of the city to access the Navi Mumbai international airport quickly, as another connector between Sewri and Worli is under construction. The Coastal Road presently connects Marine Drive to Worli, where it links with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
Deputy CM Ekanath Shinde, Mumbai Guardian minister Mangal Prasad Lodha and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar were among those present at the TBM launch function.