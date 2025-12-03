FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What is Mumbai’s Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Project? To connect residents to Navi Mumbai international airport, check details

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, Rishab Shetty; most popular Indian star of 2025 is debutant...

IND vs SA: Aiden Markram's century, Breetzke-Brevis fifties power South Africa to 4-wicket against India; level series 1-1

Meet Aryan Mittal, who secured record breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore, holds dual-degree in...; not from IIT, IIM

'India must break...': Former Bangladesh Army general's shocking comments amid strained ties

From top security personnel, AI monitoring to drones, know all about Putin’s 5-layer security, key issues of meeting with PM Modi

Aryan Khan is second most popular Indian director in 2025; KJo, Rajamouli, Hirani, Bhansali, Vanga are not in IMDb list

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance hires 225 engineering grads from govt-run colleges in this state

Ashes 2025-26 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs England pink-ball Test live on TV, online?

Inside Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani’s Maldives luxury resort charging up to Rs... per night, know facilities and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is Mumbai’s Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Project? To connect residents to Navi Mumbai international airport, check details

What is Mumbai’s Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Project? To connect resident

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, Rishab Shetty; most popular Indian star of 2025 is debutant...

Not SRK, Salman, Rajinikanth; most popular Indian star of 2025 is debutant...

Meet Aryan Mittal, who secured record breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore, holds dual-degree in...; not from IIT, IIM

Meet Aryan Mittal, who secured record breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore, holds d

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See

Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films

Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi

HomeIndia

INDIA

What is Mumbai’s Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Project? To connect residents to Navi Mumbai international airport, check details

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the Coastal Road tunnel between Orange Gate and Marine Drive, marking a revolution in Mumbai's transportation. The underground road project will help residents access Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 10:38 PM IST

What is Mumbai’s Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Project? To connect residents to Navi Mumbai international airport, check details
Mumbai’s Orange Gate to Marine Drive Tunnel Project
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An upcoming tunnel project will mark a historic moment in Mumbai’s transportation sector as tunnelling work started in what is India’s first urban road tunnel. The Coastal Road tunnel between Orange Gate and Marine Drive, stretching 9.239 km in South Mumbai will save “thousands of hours for thousands of people”, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.  

What is the Orange Gate to Marine Drive Urban Road Tunnel Project? 

CM Devendra Fadnavis launched the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) for Orange Gate to Marine Drive Urban Road Tunnel Project. The tunnel that spans 9.25 km, will be an engineering feat. It will run beneath the Central Railway and Western Railway tracks, and even 50 metres below the underground Metro 3 line, he said. Calling it an “engineering marvel,” Fadnavis said that “Thousands of hours for thousands of people will be saved,” standing at the site.  

The tunnel will be built underneath 700 structures, including many heritage properties, the CM further said. According to the present plan, the Orange Gate-Marine Drive underground tunnel will likely be completed by 2028, but the state government is working to finish the project six months ahead of the deadline, said CM.   

How is the tunnel project useful for Mumbai residents? 

The tunnel will serve as an alternative route for the residents of south Mumbai and those living in the western suburbs of the city to access the Navi Mumbai international airport quickly, as another connector between Sewri and Worli is under construction. The Coastal Road presently connects Marine Drive to Worli, where it links with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.  

Deputy CM Ekanath Shinde, Mumbai Guardian minister Mangal Prasad Lodha and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar were among those present at the TBM launch function.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, Rishab Shetty; most popular Indian star of 2025 is debutant...
Not SRK, Salman, Rajinikanth; most popular Indian star of 2025 is debutant...
IND vs SA: Aiden Markram's century, Breetzke-Brevis fifties power South Africa to 4-wicket against India; level series 1-1
Aiden Markram's century, Breetzke-Brevis fifties power South Africa to 4-wicket
Meet Aryan Mittal, who secured record breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore, holds dual-degree in...; not from IIT, IIM
Meet Aryan Mittal, who secured record breaking package of Rs 3.40 crore, holds d
'India must break...': Former Bangladesh Army general's shocking comments amid strained ties
'India must break...': Ex-Bangladesh Army general's shock comments
From top security personnel, AI monitoring to drones, know all about Putin’s 5-layer security, key issues of meeting with PM Modi
From top security personnel, AI monitoring to drones, know all about Putin’s 5-l
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement