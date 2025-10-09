Add DNA as a Preferred Source
What is Mumbai One? India’s first integrated common mobility app launched by PM Modi; know how it works, steps to download

The Mumbai One app enables commuters to buy a single QR-based ticket, which is valid across all integrated transport systems. The QR code can be scanned at Metro, Monorail, or other transport entry gates, while the payments can be made using UPI, debit or credit cards.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 02:34 PM IST

What is Mumbai One? India's first integrated common mobility app launched by PM Modi; know how it works, steps to download
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Mumbai One app, India's first integrated common mobility app that allows commuters to book a single QR-based digital ticket usable across Metro, Monorail, suburban trains, and civic buses in Mumbai. 

“Today, the country is moving towards the vision of One Nation, One Mobility. The Mumbai One app is another step in that direction. Now Mumbaikars will no longer have to stand in long queues for tickets,” the Prime Minister said. The much-hyped app went live on Thursday morning and is currently available on the Google Play Store and on the Apple App Store, but the app is not visible in the search results on the Apple App Store.

Mumbai One app: How it works?

The Mumbai One app integrates ticketing for 11 transport operators — the Mumbai Suburban Railways, Metro Lines 1, 2A, 3, and 7, Navi Mumbai Metro, Monorail, and civic bus operators such as BEST, TMT (Thane), NMMT (Navi Mumbai), KDMT (Kalyan Dombivli), and MBMT (Mira Bhayandar). With this application, commuters can plan journeys, book tickets, and pay digitally across these services. However, return tickets for suburban trains cannot be booked through the application.

The Mumbai One app enables commuters to buy a single QR-based ticket, which is valid across all integrated transport systems. The QR code can be scanned at Metro, Monorail, or other transport entry gates, while the payments can be made using UPI, debit or credit cards. The app platform supports fully cashless and contactless transactions, while offering a multimodal journey planner that suggests the fastest and most economical routes, alongside real-time route availability and service advisories.

Mumbai One app: How to download?

  • Download and install Mumbai One from the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iPhone users. 
  • Sign up using your mobile number.
  • Select source and destination stations.
  • Choose the number of tickets (up to four).
  • Make payment using UPI, debit, or credit card.
  • A QR code will be generated after successful payment.
  • Scan the QR code at Metro or Monorail gates to enter.


Additional features

  • Multimodal journey planner for trip planning across Metro, rail, and buses.
  • Real-time updates on delays, routes, and estimated arrivals.
  • Map-based interface showing nearby stations, tourist spots, and points of interest.
  • SOS button for emergency assistance and commuter safety.
  • No extra charges for users; MMRDA will bear all incidental costs.
